striker Gilberto expected to play abroad in 2022

The center forward Gilberto should not land in Ceará football for the 2022 season. Despite having proposals from Ceará, Fortaleza and other clubs in Brazil, the forward has the desire to play abroad next year. The athlete is free on the market after ending his relationship with Bahia and is one of the most desired names in the transfer window.

THE Sports THE PEOPLE heard sources linked to the directors of Ceará and Fortaleza. The speech was categorical that there was no progress with either party and that Gilberto will play out of Brazil in 2022. The center forward has been enjoying his year-end vacation with his family and should define the future soon.

The center forward, who scored 26 goals for Bahia in 2021, ended his contract with Esquadrão after the end of Brasileirão. In addition to Fortaleza and Ceará, clubs such as Santos, Corinthians, São Paulo and Fluminense sought out the forward’s staff, but they heard about the athlete’s desire to transfer abroad. The player has received polls from Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Since 2018 on the Bahia team, Gilberto has played 189 matches, scored 83 goals and made 14 assists. In 2021, Bahia ended up relegating to Serie B, making it difficult for the athlete to remain in the squadron.

Search for shirt 9

Ceará and Fortaleza are active in the market looking to hire a center forward for the 2022 season. The position is one of the priorities of the two clubs for next year, when they will have the Sudamericana and Libertadores in the calendar.

As Sports O POVO found out, Tricolor has advanced negotiations with Argentine striker Juan Martín Lucero, a highlight of Vélez Sarsfield-ARG. Alvinegro, according to information provided by journalist Alexandre Praetzel, wants to hire striker Pablo, as well as midfielder Vitor Bueno, both from São Paulo.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags