Striker is considered fundamental by Grêmio and will have a raise even after relegation to Serie B

The player is in good spirits behind the scenes and will soon be sought out by the top management to discuss his future in Porto Alegre

THE Guild has been going through several changes since the relegation confirmed to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Faced with the sudden decrease in revenue, the club will have to reduceat least half your millionaire payroll. The board has been making cuts while working on casting plans for next season.

After confirming a series of departures, Grêmio announced, in recent weeks, its first three reinforcements. the right back Orejuela and the defender Bruno Alves were ceded by São Paulo, while the left-back Nicolas was loaned by Athletico-PR. The next reinforcement must be the attacker Janderson, which belongs to Corinthians and was at Athletico-PR.

Regarding the squad that coach Vagner Mancini already had on hand in 2021, a player is seen as fundamental to the next year. According to journalist Leonardo Oliveira, on the portal “GaúchaZH”, Grêmio intends to present a proposal to renew the striker’s contract Ferreira, what it was protagonist of the team in the final straight of the Brasileirão.

Recently, the Galatasaray, from Turkey, showed interest in the 23-year-old player, signaling the intention to pay the termination fine, established in 8 million euros (about BRL 51.3 million in the current conversion). The triochlor direction, however, don’t be scared with the Turkish onslaught and intends to enhance the attacker.

The shirt 11 has a contract until the end of 2023 and you’ve already hit the targets to reach your salary limit – the base salary is one of the lowest among the main players on the team, around BRL 160 thousand. Grêmio’s intention is to value Ferreira as one of the protagonists in the team’s reconstruction, raising the monthly payment and extending the bond.