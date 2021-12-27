Stunning images of nature captured by an amateur photographer during lunch hours

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Deer

Credit, Dave Newman

Photo caption,

Amateur wildlife photographer Dave Newman takes many of his stunning photos during lunch hours

Stunning wildlife photos taken by an amateur photographer during his lunch break have earned him thousands of fans.

Dave Newman regularly takes a short drive from his office in downtown Sleaford, Lincolnshire, UK, to the local river to record his animals and birds.

What started as an alternative to lunchtime boredom has turned into a hobby that has attracted fans around the world.

Newman says he was thrilled by the attention and urges other budding photographers to “just go out and shoot.”

