Survey abroad does not evolve, and Gabriel should start his sixth season with Corinthians | corinthians

The midfielder Gabriel, from Corinthians, received a demand from Al Taawon, from Saudi Arabia, but negotiations have not progressed in recent weeks. The tendency is for the transfer not to take place.

The Saudi team’s interest in Gabriel was revealed by “Gazeta Esportiva” and confirmed by ge.

If there isn’t even a negotiation in this window, the 29-year-old will start his sixth season with Timão’s shirt.

Hired in 2017, he was three-time São Paulo champion (2017/18/19) and Brazilian champion (2017). During the period, he accumulated 236 matches for Timão, with eight goals scored.

Last season, the player played 45 matches, 30 of them at Brasileirão. Sylvinho cast him most of the time as a first defensive midfielder, his original role, but he also made the athlete play in front of Cantillo, on the midfield tripod.

Throughout the year, Gabriel lived ups and downs. In Brasileirão, after failing in the 1-0 defeat against Flamengo, at Maracanã, he became the target of stronger criticism from the fans, but managed to live a special moment by scoring one of the goals in the 2-0 victory against Santos, in Itaquera.