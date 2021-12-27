TCU: Defense used Covid money to buy filet mignon and sirloin steak | Politics

Play/Flickr Army Military Man salutes the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro

An audit by the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) revealed that the federal government spent, through the Ministry of Defense, resources from the Covid-19 fight for the purchase of filet mignon and sirloin steak. According to a survey, R$ 535 thousand would have been spent on items considered to be luxury items.

The survey was carried out confidentially by Selog (Secretariat for External Control of Logistics Acquisitions). In it, alleged irregularities in the purchase of food since 2017 are investigated. The report was obtained by Folha de S. Paulo.

The document shows that, contrary to expectations, there was an increase in expenditure by the Armed Forces during the pandemic in 2020. In response to Folha, the Ministry of Defense explained that the activities of the Army, Navy and Air Force were maintained in the pandemic and, therefore, expenses have not decreased.

Among the items considered non-essential purchased by Defense are cod, shrimp, salmon, prime beef and alcoholic beverages. Part of the amount used to purchase these items came from the budget action “21C0 – Confronting the Public Health Emergency of International Importance arising from Coronavirus”.

“It should be noted that, of the resources destined to combat the Covid-19 pandemic used improperly for the acquisition of non-essential items (approximately R$ 557 thousand), 96% were spent by the Ministry of Defense”, says the document.

“It does not seem reasonable to allocate scarce public resources to the purchase of non-essential items, especially during the health, economic and social crisis that the country is going through as a result of the pandemic,” the report continues.

The document was sent by the minister of TCU, Walter Alencar, to a process that is being processed in the Court.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense stated that it acted in the fight against the pandemic and said that the document obtained by the TCU is not conclusive.

“It is also noteworthy that around 34,000 soldiers were employed throughout the national territory in activities such as disinfection of public places; distribution and application of vaccines; blood donation campaigns; delivery of food and hygiene kits; transport of patients, oxygen and health items (…) Finally, it should be noted that the questions requested are based on a preliminary report, which will still be considered by ministers of the Federal Court of Accounts, in which this folder has already presented the due clarifications.”