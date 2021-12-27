telescope needed to maneuver to adjust trajectory

Launched at 9:21 am EDT on Saturday (25) from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, the James Webb space telescope needed to make a crucial maneuver on its month-long journey towards its destination point in space.

That happened just 12 hours after takeoff, as the observatory performed a 65-minute booster burn that ended at 10:55 pm, according to a NASA statement.

Heading at a distance of 1.6 million km from Earth, on the opposite side of the Sun, it will position itself in the region known as “Second Lagrange Point”, also called Lagrange 2 (or, simply, L2).

According to the Space website, the spacecraft covered the first 10% of that trip in 12 hours, at which time it was about 160,000 km from Earth, when it performed a crucial burn to ensure it would safely reach its destination.

According to NASA, this maneuver, dubbed the “1a midcourse correction burn” (MCC1a), was the most important of the three the spacecraft will make on its way to L2, and the only one that needed to be timed carefully.

James Webb Space Telescope needed to perform a trajectory adjustment maneuver, which was previously planned. Image: edobric – Shutterstock

Also according to the US space agency, a spacecraft often needs to perform a trajectory adjustment maneuver in the first hours after launch to compensate for small differences in where its rocket deposits the machinery.

However, this burning of Webb included a crucial constraint: the spacecraft could not slow down because to do so would require turning around, exposing its super-sensitive instruments to the heat to the Sun.

Instead, the observatory can only increase its speed, so the launch sequence is designed to “miss” the side of the Ariane 5 rocket, providing only slightly less energy than needed. Thus, the MCC1a burn was the telescope’s opportunity to sharpen its trajectory towards L2.

Also during the first leg of James Webb’s trip, US President Joe Biden congratulated the teams behind the telescope on their work. “Congratulations to Nasa and everyone who made today’s launch of the James Webb telescope possible,” Biden wrote on Twitter on Saturday night. “Webb is a shining example of the power of what we can accomplish when we dream big. We always knew this project would be a risky venture, but with big risks come big rewards.”

congratulations @NASA and all who made today’s launch of the James Webb telescope possible. Webb is a shining example of the power of what we can accomplish when we dream big. We’ve always known that this project would be a risky endeavor, but with big risk comes big rewards. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2021

See the next steps for deploying the James Webb Space Telescope

With the burning of MCC1a completed, the observatory successfully performed the only two procedures that required a specific time. From now on, the deployment steps will be performed more flexibly.

This Sunday (26th), the next milestone in the month-long journey of the James Webb space telescope (26th) took place, according to NASA’s timeline, when the spacecraft carried out the implementation of the assembly of the Gimbaled Antenna Assembly (GAA) , which contains its high-speed antenna.

This antenna will be facing its parked position and pointed towards the Earth. This is an ‘automatic’ deployment, just like the solar panel that preceded it. All other deployments will be controlled by ground commands.

Three days after launch, the pallet containing Webb’s massive sunscreen – a five-layer structure designed to keep the infrared telescope and its instruments cool – will be lowered.

Each of the shield’s five blades is approximately the size of a tennis court when fully extended, too wide to fit inside the fairing of any rocket in operation today. Therefore, the sunscreen, which was released in a compact configuration, will be rolled out at that time.

This is an incredibly complex process. According to NASA, the sunscreen structure has 140 release mechanisms, 70 hinge sets, 400 pulleys, 90 cables and eight deployment motors, all of which have to function correctly for the five layers to position themselves as planned.

The protective cover will come off the sunscreen five days after launch, and your barriers will extend a day later. Sunscreen deployment should be completed eight days after takeoff, when team members will begin to shift their focus to the optics.

About 10 days after launch, Webb is expected to extend its 0.74-metre high secondary mirror, which is so named because it’s the second surface that deep space photons will hit on their way to the scope’s instruments.

Then it’s time for James Webb’s 6.5m main mirror to shine. Composed of 18 hexagonal segments, the mirror was released doubled, as well as the sunscreen. After two to three days of this process, the two side “wings” of the mirror will extend and lock into place, giving the surface its full size.

At that point, the observatory will be in its final configuration, reaching its destination a little over two weeks later, when it will conduct another engine burn to enter orbit around L2, where a different set of acceleration procedures will begin.

See an animation by NASA with all the steps of implanting the telescope:

