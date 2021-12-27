Tesouro Direto to launch specific retirement bonds, says National Treasury secretary

(Shutterstock)

The government is preparing the launch of a public bond negotiated by Tesouro Direto aimed specifically at the individual retirement of investors, said the secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, in an interview published this Monday (27) in the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

Studies on the Treasury Direct-Previdência, as the paper was named, are in progress so that it will be available throughout 2022.

As Valle informed the newspaper, the title should provide for an accumulation period, from 30 to 40 years, during which the investor would not receive the interest offered by the paper. At the end of these years, the investor would be entitled to monthly payments, as if it were a pension.

“Today, the pension market talks a lot about profitability. It is not clear what income the saver will have. We have to target the income”, said Valle in the interview. According to the newspaper, if investors want to earn R$5,000 after 40 years of accumulation, they will know the amount of bonds they will need to buy to guarantee that monthly income for 20 years in retirement, for example.

The design of the new paper, according to the newspaper, is inspired by studies by the Nobel Prize in Economics, Robert Merton, by his colleague Arun Muralidhar and, more recently, by the Brazilian Fabio Giambiagi.

