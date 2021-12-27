From the most coveted game two years in a row to the famous franchise debut on PC, check out next year’s hottest games

With the big releases of the year already finalized, it’s time to look at what will rock the gaming universe next year. Therefore, we separated a list with the 10 most anticipated games of 2022. From the release of Elden Ring, voted TGA’s most anticipated game for two years, to the arrival of God of War for PC and Lost Ark, an epic MMORPG, the year 2022 promises big releases.

It is important to emphasize that the titles selected by the Adrenaline team are only games with a confirmed release date for 2022. At the end, don’t forget to answer the poll and tell us what your most anticipated games are. No more fuss, check out the 10 most anticipated games of 2022.

Elden Ring

Scheduled for release February 25, 2022 Elden Ring comes to Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. First announced in 2019, the game won for two consecutive years the most anticipated game award at The Game Awards. During the 2021 TGA, Elden Ring received one last epic trailer before its release, revealing a little more of the game’s plot.

Developed by From Software, famous for the Dark Souls franchise and for offering hardcore gameplay, Elden Ring marks the developer’s debut in open world RPGs. Combining gameplay elements from Dark Souls and Sekiro, the game promises a challenging journey filled with epic battles.

Screenplay by Elden Ring is signed by George RR Martin.

The game is being directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, with a screenplay written by George RR Martin, author of the Ice and Fire Chronicles. The player assumes the role of a tarnished, beings banished from the Lands Between who return in search of completing their mission. The starting point is similar to that proposed by other games from the company.

From then on, exploration and navigation is up to the player and the expectation to open up the new universe built by From Software is high. But for that it will be necessary to be prepared to die, countless times.

God of War (PC)

After countless rumors that no one wanted to believe, the unimaginable happened: the Sony announced the release of God of War for PC. Originally released in 2018, it wasn’t long before God of War became the biggest pre-order in history on Steam. With scheduled for release January 14, 2022, Kratos arrives at the PC, ready to face the gods of Norse mythology.



See the minimum and recommended requirements for running God of War on PC

Apparently, God of War will receive a port for PC with everything they are entitled, with support for DLSS and FSR. However, not everyone was happy with the announcement, which brought one of Sony’s biggest franchises to the PC.

The launch of God of War on PC is yet another example of Sony’s new strategy to release famous exclusives on Steam and Epic Store. What this new strategy says about the company’s unique futures, no one can say. But it’s likely that games like God of War Ragnarok will also make it to PC a few years after release.

Sifu

Developed by SloClap, responsible for Absolver, Sifu arrives on Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC as exclusive to the Epic Games Store on the day February 8, 2022.

The Kung Fu game drew attention for its fluid gameplay, full of action, in addition to the unusual mechanics that use the player’s death to age the protagonist and make him stronger. every Game Over, your character gains a few years of life and the opportunity to learn new skills.

SloClap promises a game full of brawls and also challenging difficulty. Asked about it, the developer comments that during the beginning of the release it has no plans to release an easy mode for the game. Perhaps, the different difficulty levels are introduced months after release.



Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Scheduled for release in September this year, Rainbow Six Extraction needed to be postponed. Ubisoft’s new game will arrive on the day January 20, 2022 for Playstation5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Ubisoft Connect, Stadia and Epic Store, and Amazon Luna.

In Rainbow Six Extraction the player will be part of a team of up to 3 players to face a dangerous alien threat. the game can be played in co-op or singleplayer with the aid of AI. During missions you can take on the role of different operators, each with unique abilities.

It will be necessary to assemble the perfect strategy to face enemies in 12 different maps. But be careful, in certain situations your operator may be captured, needing a special extraction mission to save him.

Lost Ark

Amazon Games’ new MMORPG, Lost Ark, will be released on the day February 11, 2022 for PC via Steam. The game has been available in Korea since 2018, but now all players around the world will be able to embark on the adventure.

Lost Ark is a Free-to-Play MMO, that takes place in the world of Arkesia. The fantasy realm is separated into seven continents and you will need to defend it against the demon Kazeros. Choose from the classes: Assassin, Mage, Warrior, Martial Artist and Gunner and get ready to embark on the adventure. Lost Ark is the second major MMO published by Amazon Games, which in 2021 launched New World.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developed by Techland, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is another title that should have been released in 2021, but had to be postponed. Scheduled for February 4, 2022, the game comes to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Check Dying Light 2 PC Requirements

Dying Light 2 takes place 22 years after the events of the first title and the game’s story unfolds in a place known as The City. With parkour moves you need to explore the city, facing zombies and enemies. Build alliances and watch with each important decision the game’s history take new directions.

Techland said it sought to emphasize how choices affect storytelling.

Techland said it sought to emphasize how player choices will affect storytelling. Three distinct factions and a group of bandits will make the player have to choose which side to stand on., if you want to survive the zombie apocalypse.

Forbidden West horizon

The continuation of Aloy’s journey begins at February 18, 2022, exclusively on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. Horizon Forbidden West, developed by Guerrila Games, is an open-world action/adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic future where machines, shaped like animals, dominate the world.

With new threats, including Mammoth and Cobra robots, the plot of Forbidden West will take place in the San Francisco region of the United States. With improved melee combat, new weapons and underwater exploration, the new chapter in Aloy’s story promises a unique experience.

Gran Turismo 7

The new game from Sony’s popular racing franchise will be released on March 4, 2022, for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. Polyphony Digital revealed that GT7 will be the title with the most possible customizations ever seen in the series.

THE Playstation 5 version will feature exclusive features for Dualsense controller, which promise to further enhance player immersion with haptic feedback. With the PS5 hardware it will be possible to enjoy the game in 4K 60FPS, with support for ray tracing in photography mode.

Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 will feature haptic feedback and ray tracing in photo mode

Game director Yamauchi also confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 will have more than 400 cars. From classic models in the series, new vehicles, and other vintage cars. It will be possible to buy, modify the cars to expose them to be admired in your garage. Gran Turismo 7 promises to be one of the most graphical fidelity games released so far on PS5.

Stalker 2

STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobyl to be released on April 28, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It is available on the same launch day on Xbox Game Pass, on both platforms. The game, developed by GSC Game World, will be one of the first titles with the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5.

Stalker 2 will no longer have NFT transactions

Recently, a brief controversy surrounding the game has revolted a good portion of fans. GSC Game World announced that intended to implement transactions with NFT in the game, believing that it would not affect the game. After many complaints and a bad reception from the fans, the developer backed down and gave up on the idea.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Borderlands adventure inspired by the character Tiny Tina promises to be a fun game full of action and crazy twists. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands arrives on March 25, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Assuming the role of an RPG grandmaster, Tiny Tina leads the narrative of adventure. The Wonderlands game maintains the main aesthetic characteristics of the Bordelands franchise, but brings environments with a more medieval tone, reminiscent of the traditional Dungeons & Dragons tabletop RPG.

The gameplay appears to be quite dynamic, as everything will follow the wishes of Tiny Tina, who at any time invents a lame excuse to completely change the scenarios, or summon crazy monsters that shouldn’t be there. The game has its origins in Successful DLC Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, released for Borderlands 2. The success was so great that the expectation for a complete game in the same style places it as one of the most anticipated games of 2022.

Looking at this list we can expect that the year 2022 will be very busy in the gamer universe. The first three months of the year are full of long-awaited games, which could well figure in the best of the year lists.

Now that you know the list, don’t forget to vote in the poll below to choose which are the 10 most anticipated games of 2022 for you. Do you think a title was missing? Tell us in the comments.

