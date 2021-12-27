The boosted score of the Azul Itaucard card is extended until March 2022

Good news for subscribers of TudoAzul Club who have or are thinking of requesting the Itaucard Blue card, since the campaign that offers a turbo score, reaching up to 5.25 points per dollar, was extended once more! The offer that ended this year end (12/31) is now valid until March 31, 2022.

Score boosted for ClubeTudoAzul subscribers

In this offer, customers holding the Azul Itaucard cards and active participants of Clube TudoAzul, will have different bonuses on purchases made using the card and also on purchases within Azul. All Clube TudoAzul plans are eligible for the benefit, as long as it is active and regular. Differentiated points will be included in invoices paid until 03/31/2022.

Check the score for each card below:

Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite

Boosted Score: 4.5 points for $1 on domestic purchases and 5.25 points for $1 on international purchases

4.5 points for $1 on domestic purchases and 5.25 points for $1 on international purchases Standard Score: 3.0 points for $1 on domestic purchases and 3.5 points for $1 on international purchases

Blue Itaucard Platinum (Visa or Mastercard)

Boosted Score: 3.9 points for $1 on Azu purchases and 3.3 points for $1 on everyday purchases

3.9 points for $1 on Azu purchases and 3.3 points for $1 on everyday purchases Standard Score: 2.6 points for $1 on purchases at Azul and 2.2 points for $1 on everyday purchases

Azul Itaucard Gold (Visa or Mastercard)

Boosted Score: 3.0 points for $1 on purchases at Azul and 2.55 points for $1 on everyday purchases

3.0 points for $1 on purchases at Azul and 2.55 points for $1 on everyday purchases Standard Score: 2.0 points for $1 on purchases at Azule 1.7 points for $1 on everyday purchases

Azul Itaucard International (Visa or Mastercard)

Boosted Score: 2.25 points for $1 on purchases at Azul and 2.1 points for $1 on everyday purchases

2.25 points for $1 on purchases at Azul and 2.1 points for $1 on everyday purchases Standard Score: 1.5 points for $1 on purchases at Azul and 1.4 points for $1 on everyday purchases

Comment

As we said before, extra points are always welcome! If you are a client of Clube TudoAzul and already have the card, know that the turbo accumulation is now valid until the end of March 2022. For those who do not yet have the card, the differentiated score can be an additional attraction for joining.

Importantly, the TudoAzul website still informs that the boosted score promotion ends today, but the program confirmed to PP that the offer was extended until the end of March 2022.

Thinking about enjoying? To request your Itaucard Blue Card click here.