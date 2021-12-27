The disease that Queen Victoria spread throughout the families of Europe

When we injure and bleed, proteins (elements responsible for the growth and development of all tissues in the body) take action to stop the bleeding, in a well-known process called clotting that occurs after a sequence of factors act in a chain. determined.

People with hemophilia, a genetic and hereditary disorder in blood clotting, do not have these proteins, so they bleed more than normal because the clot doesn’t form. These bleeds can be external or internal, such as in muscles, happening after trauma or for no apparent reason, which makes the disease even more dangerous.

The severity of bleeding depends on the amount of factors present in the blood plasma, which represents 55% of the total volume, so the 2 types of hemophilia, A and B, are the same in this regard. According to the United for Hemophilia, it is estimated that there are around 350,000 hemophiliacs in the world today.

the “curse”

Born Alexandrina Victoria on May 24, 1819, in London, Queen Victoria assumed the throne of the United Kingdom and Ireland in 1837, remaining until her death at age 81 in 1901. She became known as the “grandmother of Europe ”, not only because of her time in power, but also because most current royals can trace their lineage back to her.

However, this entire family connection took a toll on her lineage: Queen Victoria carried what doctors and the world called a “royal curse” or “blood curse”: she was hemophiliac, had Factor IX deficiency, which caused her have type B disease.

She herself never manifested the disease, oddly enough, but her son Leopold was not so lucky. Vitória did not believe that she carried the hemophilia gene, so much so that she told the doctors that she did not remember anyone in her family who had shown signs of the disease. However, her half-brother died of bleeding when she was very young, although it was not specified whether this was due to hemophilia inherited from her mother.

The public did not even realize that Leopold had hemophilia until after his death, at age 30, from hemorrhage after a fall. Until then, the boy was surrounded by numerous restrictions imposed by his mother since he was little, because he also suffered from epilepsy. It is even believed that it was an epileptic seizure in adulthood that caused him to fall and injure himself, causing uncontrollable internal bleeding.

the spread

Although Queen Victoria did not know that she had transmitted the disease to her son, because she had many children and only Leopold manifested it, hemophilia became a political death sentence at that time.

If any other royal family felt something was amiss, they would be removed from any royal list of eligibility to the throne, and the queen had many children who still needed to marry other royal families to maintain power in the title succession. Who would want to join a “cursed” family?

Although the form of the disease is now extinct in the royal lineages of Europe, Victoria spread it to other royal families, who suffered the severe consequences of the disease abruptly, especially in the line of succession to her daughter Alice, who lost her son Frederick, 2 years old, after seeing him bleed for 3 days from a cut in the ear.

Princess Beatrice, Victoria’s second daughter, was blamed for carrying the disease even further, to Prussia, even though she married Victoria’s grandson. So, although the queen supported and made the biggest royal families in Europe prosper, she also “cursed” them.