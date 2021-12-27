The Grêmio is held hostage by Douglas Costa. Understand

Grêmio signed a contract with Douglas Costa, where it placed itself in a very delicate position. Simply, the club cannot terminate the player unilaterally because it would have to pay R$40 million to the player.

However, staying with the athlete, the club needs to pay for their salaries, which can reach R$ 1.5 million. In other words, the gaucho tricolor is simply hostage to the attacker’s desire. The Immortal needs to convince the player to leave the club to no longer have to pay his millionaire salary.

However, Douglas Costa has already said that he does not intend to leave the club. Some claim he’s doing this out of a tantrum. However, what we do know is that it is not because he loves the club, as he will harm the tricolor gaucho a lot if he stays at the club with this absurd salary.

Proposals arrived by the athlete, but he didn’t even want to talk. In other words, he’s playing hard to stay in Porto Alegre.

On the eve of the game against Atlético-MG that would decide whether Grêmio would be relegated, he asked for time off to go to his wedding party, Denis Abrahão said no and since then there is a disagreement between them. So that may be why Douglas Costa wants to stay at the club, just to annoy the Grêmio manager.

At the age of 31, Douglas Costa claims to be a great Grêmio supporter. However, it has not had attitudes until now that demonstrate this in practice. But, he will still have the opportunity to prove it by leaving.

However, for this to happen, it will depend a lot on the Grêmio leaders’ ability to talk. Denis Abrahão has already shown that he is good at speaking, but now he will need to be good at the argument to convince the forward to leave the club.

