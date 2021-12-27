Comet Leonard is a Christmas gift for astrophotography aficionados this year. Its magnificent tail is braided with several filaments of gas and dust. They were created by a series of explosions that started on December 15th. Two or maybe three explosions in the comet’s core sent debris down the tail.

The same explosions increased the comet’s brightness. It is now shining like a 4th magnitude star, an easy target for small telescopes in the Southern Hemisphere.

More explosions are to come, experts say. The comet is heading towards its closest approach to the sun (0.61 AU) on January 3rd. Increased heat can release new jets of gas and dust and perhaps even blow away large chunks of ice and rock.

The incredible tail of comet Leonard (C/2021 A1) was recorded by photographer Gabriel Zaparolli who specializes in astrophotography on Torres beach, on the northern coast of Rio Grande do Sul.

To make the image with incredible clarity, in which it is possible to observe the gases in the tail of the comet, Zaparolli used special equipment and benefited from the open weather.

Comet Leonard has gotten brighter in recent days. Astronomers explain that last Monday (20) there was a big “explosion” of the comet’s nucleus. In a matter of hours, the brightness increased by almost 10 times.

The comet was clearly visible to the naked eye as the appearance of a ‘star’ to the left of Venus” in the late afternoon and early evening, but within cities it is difficult to observe due to the so-called light pollution.

The increased heat could be releasing new jets of gas and dust from the comet’s core or scattering large chunks of ice and rock. The best observations occur in the Southern Hemisphere, but it is visible in the Northern Hemisphere as well.

Amateur and professional astronomers will continue to look closely at the sky as the explosion continues. If it’s big, the comet can disintegrate.

Otherwise, it could shine even brighter as the comet approaches the sun until early January. To find Leonard in the sunset sky, watch out for Venus and what’s to the left.

Leonard is a comet discovered by GJ Leonard at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona, USA, on January 3 of this year, exactly one year before perihelion.

When discovered, it was 5 AU (750 million kilometers) from the Sun. It was the first comet discovered in 2021 and has a retrograde orbit.

On December 12, Leonard was 0.233 AU (34.9 million kilometers) from Earth and on December 18, 0.028 AU (4.2 million kilometers) from Venus.