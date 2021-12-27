‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia and Marcelo will kiss | come around

Guilherme and Flávia kiss
Guilherme insults Flávia after they kiss
Devastated with the stump, Flávia will decide to leave the benefit event. Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) will notice the girl’s sadness and will take her to his apartment. “I just want to forget about today,” the dancer will ask.
Flavia will be great bad and will tell Marcelo that she could die in a year. After unburdening herself with the executive, Flávia goes to ask him if he thinks she’s crazy.
“Everyone is kind of crazy. (…) But I want to understand you better. Be closer to you.”
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) kiss in his apartment – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
That’s when a mood will roll in and Flávia will let herself be carried away by Marcelo’s kiss. 😯😯😯 But after that moment, she will come to a conclusion.
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out the second chapter:
27 Ten
Monday
Rose regrets the kiss and pushes Baby away. Guilherme demands that Flávia leave his house. Baby finds Tigger and asks him about Tina. Flávia goes up on stage and Guilherme despairs. Tina and Bianca spy on Baby and Tigger. Rose and Daniel question Guilherme about Flávia’s speech. Neném tells Roni that she got the money. Marcelo tries to kiss Flávia. Guilherme tells Paula that he lent the money to Neném and she decides to go to her fiance’s house. Celina manages to shake Guilherme with her comments about Rose. Paula tells Nedda about the loan application and demands an explanation from the player. Guilherme goes to Rose’s room.
