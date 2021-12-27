The most downloaded apps in Brazil in 2021

Software development and market analysis company EmizenTech released a list of the most downloaded applications in 2021 in Brazil. Unlike in many parts of the world, where social networks tend to head such lists, here the protagonists are different.

The survey gathered statistics of the most downloaded apps by country, category, operating system and other topics important to understanding the software industry. The data presented sums up information extracted from the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

The most downloaded mobile apps from Brazil in 2021

YouTube: over 10 billion downloads Instagram: over 1 billion downloads Telegram: over 1 billion downloads Shopee: over 100 million downloads Kwai: over 100 million downloads SHEIN: over 100 million downloads iFood: over 50 million downloads gov.br: more than 10 million downloads ConnectSUS: over 10 million downloads Easy | Social Commerce: over 1 million downloads

According to EmizenTech, the Shopee was one of the surprises because it has less time in Brazil, but it is already showing its power in the shopping segment. Along the same lines, the company emphasizes Facily and the proposal to deliver products at lower prices.

Another highlight was the Connect SUS, which helps citizens to see data on vaccines, exams and relevant medical information. The platform of the Ministry of Health had an explosion since September, but has been down since last Friday (10) after suffering a ransomware attack.

Brazil had some apps that surprised in EmizenTech’s most downloaded list (Image: Reproduction/Sensor Tower)

How the research was done

It is noteworthy that the company responsible for the research claims to have extracted the data from “reliable sources”, but does not reveal what they are. There is also no precise information about the exact amount of downloads on each platform.

The data draws attention due to the absence of some important apps that usually top the lists, such as Facebook, TikTok, Magazine Luiza. Even so, the ranking gives an interesting overview of the protagonists of various segments and how competitors will need to strive to overcome them.