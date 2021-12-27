The number of children hospitalized in the US with Covid-19 grows

The largest city in the United States, New York, has been registering an increase in the number of interactions of people up to 18 years old infected with Covid-19. The increase started after the reopening of schools and gained strength with the spread of the Ômicron variation.

After this growth, the New York Department of Health has been urging parents to bring their children over five years old to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the American newspaper The New York Times, in December, hospitalizations for this age group quadrupled, with half being children under the age of five, a public that still cannot receive the vaccine.

In light of this scenario, biologist Átila Iamarino published an alert on his social networks. “We are the country that could avoid this if we started vaccinating as soon as the @anvisa_official approved the childhood vaccination”, published the expert.

In a statement, the New York Department of Health confirmed the increase in the number of hospitalizations. Also according to the agency’s document, children from five to 11 years old, hospitalized since the 19th, did not have the complete vaccination schedule.

According to a report in the Times, the upward trend in cases of Covid-19 among people under 18 years old has been registered in other US states. The North American Pediatrics Association also reinforced the warning, saying that cases of covid-19 among people under 18 years old “have increased a lot.”

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the vaccination of children aged five to 12 years on the last 16th. However, there is no forecast when the immunizing agent will begin to be applied.

In nearly two years of pandemic in Brazil, around 1,100 Brazilian children have died from the new coronavirus, surpassing the number of child deaths caused by other diseases that also have a vaccine to combat it.

Even in the face of these numbers, Marcelo Queiroga, minister of health, stated that the vaccination of children in this age group “would not be justified.”

In view of the government’s inefficiency in starting to vaccinate children, several health entities, such as the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, have been demanding a position and reinforcing the need to start the process of immunizing this public.

In addition to the United States, other countries have already started vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years. The most recent was France, which started immunization on December 22nd.

