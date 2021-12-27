The six best Brazilians in European football in 2021

A star for Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, Vinicius Junior was honored in a completely random situation: during an NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons. Strange for him, but something that will become commonplace in the 21-year-old striker’s career. That’s because the Real Madrid athlete is evolving and becoming one of the main players this season. In the GLOBO poll, he was elected the best Brazilian active in European football in 2021. And with leftovers for the second place. Check out the list:

O GLOBO Retrospective: The 7 best Olympic athletes of 2021

1. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vini not only led the vote for the best Brazilian working in Europe, he was also wildly elected — he received 45.56% of the votes. For an idea, defender Thiago Silva, from Chelsea, who won the Champions League the previous season, had 12.22%. Today he is the main player for Real Madrid alongside Frenchman Karim Benzema.

This season, the Brazilian has an incredible 12 goals and nine assists in 25 games with the Spanish club. The best performance was in Madrid Derby, which ended in a 2-0 victory by Real against Atlético. Vini made two assists and was named the playmaker of the match. On the tribunes, he was applauded.

Vinícius Júnior Photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP

2. Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Together with Chelsea, Thiago Silva is experiencing one of his best moments in European football. So much so that the 36-year-old defender was a key player in the London club’s conquest of the Champions League last season — but this year — and is close to agreeing on a renewal for another season.

In the current one, he has 24 games, with two goals scored and commands one of the candidates for the title of the Premier League. Chelsea are also in the round of 16 of the Champions League and will compete in the Club World Cup. There, the captain of the Brazilian team is an idol and one of the fans’ favorite players.

Thiago Silva is featured in the strongest national league in the world Photo: PETER CZIBORRA / Action Images via Reuters

3. Marquinhos (PSG)

One of the main defenders of European football and a fundamental part of PSG, Marquinhos is in high gear at PSG and in the Brazilian national team. Defender, but with a reputation as a top scorer because of the decisive goals, the 25-year-old athlete has 27 games played and four goals scored.

Marquinhos is so highly rated at PSG that he received an offer for around 85 million euros (BRL 549 million), but the Parisian board did not want to know about his captain’s transaction. Your contract with the team runs until June 2024.

Marquinhos, Brazilian national team defender Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

4. Lucas Paquetá (Lyon)

Revealed by Flamengo, Lucas Paquetá is experiencing his best moment in Europe. Much because Lyon has been able to leverage their football, unlike what happened at Milan. At the moment, he is one of the main players at the French club, which is trying to threaten PSG in the fight for the national title.

Paquetá was even speculated on the newest millionaire Newcastle, from England. According to the French newspaper ‘Foot Mercato’, the England club made a proposal of 40 million euros (R$ 256.8 million, at current prices), in addition to a monthly salary of 850,000 euros (about R$ 5.4 million). Lucas Paquetá’s contract with the French club ends in June 2025. In his current team, the 24-year-old has scored seven goals in 21 matches.

Lucas Paquetá and Neymar dance after the goal over Peru Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

5. Neymar (PSG)

Neymar has a problem with the stars: even though he has a normal season, he is compared to his peak in European football. And we know that the Paris Saint-Germain jersey 10 could yield much more than it’s doing this season. This season, there are 19 games with just five goals and seven assists. Good numbers? Yes, but not to Neymar’s level.

It was in 2021 that Neymar renewed with PSG. The Brazilian’s old contract expired in June 2022. Now, the new contract will keep him in the French capital until 2026. The PSG prioritized the extension of Neymar, who insisted on staying longer at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar celebrates goal Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF / Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

6. Éder Militão (Real Madrid)

Éder Militão is doing so well that he is impressing the Spanish press. Recently, the newspaper ‘Marca’ tore up praise and highlighted the moment experienced by the defender, Real Madrid’s absolute titleholder in the 2021/22 season.

Sergio Ramos and Varane’s reserve in recent seasons, Militão became Real Madrid’s absolute titleholder in 2021/22 alongside reinforcement David Alaba. The merengue team concedes less than one goal per game this season, is the leader of LaLiga and is already classified for the knockout of the Champions League.