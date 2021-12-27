‘The spending ceiling is not over, it hasn’t died’, says Secretary of the Treasury – Economy

New Secretary of the Treasury, Paulo Valle, assumed the position amidst the tumultuous negotiation of the PEC of Precatório and the Brazil Aid of R$ 400, which led to the departure of four members of the team from the Economy minister, Paulo Guedes. After the vote of the PEC and the Budget, Valle says that defending fiscal balance is at the heart of the Treasury’s work. In the first interview, the secretary says that the spending ceiling has not died and that it is possible to reverse the perception of worsening public accounts throughout 2022.

To the state, he anticipates that adjustments will have to be made to the budget to reallocate resources to areas that were left with allocations below what was necessary. But we will have to make adjustments to the Budget throughout the first semester”, he says. Valle comments on the controversy surrounding the salary readjustment for police officers in 2022: “It was a political decision”. And remember that the R$1.7 billion provided for in the Budget are not linked to any specific category.

Mr. he took office at a difficult time, after the departure of members of the economic team who were unhappy with the direction of the public accounts in the negotiation of the PEC for court orders. What will the strategy be now?

Defending fiscal balance is at the heart of the Treasury’s work. This defense is not an end in itself, but a means to provide the Brazilian state with the future financial capacity to carry out meritorious public policies. Brazil, despite the significant post-pandemic setback, still has a level of indebtedness above its peers and far from being comfortable. A credible and well-anchored fiscal balance, which demonstrates the country’s ability to keep the level of indebtedness under control, will bring the benefits of a reduction in the level of interest, as we have already experienced in the recent past, with effects on the cost of indebtedness for the government and the citizens.

What is this impact?

To get a sense of what we are talking about, an average increase of one percentage point in the cost of the federal public debt would have an impact greater than all public investment and equivalent to more than half of the Auxílio Brasil program.

Despite the more optimistic government forecasts with a reduction in the deficit, there is a clear perception of worsening of the policy due to the last votes of the Budget Congress and of the PEC of the precatories.

We still have the effect of the pandemic and inflation that worries us, but in terms of fiscal policy I believe we are in line with the project of moving gradually towards balance. In 2021, we will have a deficit of 1%. The biggest criticism you are having is more in relation to the types of expenses, the quality, and not in relation to the amount. The faster we get back to fiscal balance, the better.

But are public investments on the floor?

Brazil is performing better in terms of private investment, which is above our peers among emerging countries. Much of it is the result of approved projects, such as the sanitation reform. It’s a quick recovery. The public investment, which is necessary, involves this improvement in budget efficiency.

Is it possible to reverse this perception of worsening public accounts after voting on the budget with more expenses?

The fact is that the spending ceiling is not over, it hasn’t died. For now, we do not have the perception of having gone so far out of our projections. But we will have to make adjustments to the Budget throughout the first semester. In 2022, we are not going to reach the primary surplus, but we are on the way.

What adjustments?

Expense adjustments that the allocation was lower (than necessary) than we asked for. We will have to recompose. You will have to supplement some expenses per bill. We must start with a more restrictive budget in execution and then we are going to draft a bill to adjust these expenses, especially those mandatory for recomposition.

How will the government make this recomposition?

With reallocation at the expense of other expenses. But it is very different from what happened last year, when there was a very large cut in mandatory expenses that were not feasible. We’re still fine-tuning the details.

Is the 2022 budget manageable?

Yes, it is manageable. Our expectation is that by clarifying the Precatório PEC (already enacted), and the approval of the Budget, there is room, yes, to anchor expectations and return part of the risk premiums (on government bonds) that have increased. Whether everything will come back, I can’t say, because we are entering an election year, which always creates noise. But a good part of it has already returned, and that is our expectation. In the external debt, there was an increase in the cost of 60 basis points of Brazilian bonds in relation to emerging countries. We think it is not justified. There is a space to return parts of these awards.

Will the government be able to hold the pressure to increase salaries that comes from all categories after the Budget was approved with an adjustment only for police officers?

Minister Paulo Guedes’ speech is that it must be understood that we are leaving the pandemic. We had a significant, albeit necessary, expense. To return to the improvement in fiscal policy and macroeconomic variables, it was decided that there would be no salary adjustment this year. This was the proposal that we forwarded and we are working with this scenario.

But will the police have readjustments?

It was a political decision. The three police forces (Federal, Highway and Criminal) asked for an increase of R$2.5 billion and other career restructurings that would total R$2.8 billion. The 2022 budget was approved with R$1.7 billion for everyone. It is not linked to any specific career. Remembering that the Budget is a political piece, but the Ministry of Economy’s line is that, due to the weakness caused by the pandemic, another year without salary increases would be necessary.

How will the Treasury face the expected volatility for next year?

They’re talking about it so much that I expect it to be a better year. We are well prepared not to be sanctioning prices (on the sale of securities) that we think are out. We have enough cash in reais and in dollars to finance the entire year of 2022. We are going to close the year with a liquidity cushion of R$1.1 trillion for debt repayment. Eventually, if there’s a week a little sour or the market a little worse, we take it off. We do an auction a little softer, we wait for the market to calm down a little and, when possible, we go back to regular auctions or a little bigger.

The Budget Rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), to review the spending ceiling every four years. What is behind this proposal?

We think this is not the time. We even think that in the long run it can be. The original amendment to the ceiling itself provided for revision after 2026, withdrawn in the PEC dos Precatórios. It’s early for this discussion. We are coming out of the pandemic and the spending ceiling has clearly helped to make this crossing. We need to anchor the expense rule.

Is the Treasury interested in discussing a new rule as a fiscal anchor?

Yes, we are going to put it up for public consultation. This discussion became known as a second generation of fiscal rules. After the 2008/2009 crisis, 90 countries have already revisited their rules and made more than one fiscal rule. The idea is that we have debt as a reference as an anchor for the medium and long term. Short-term decisions, which are the primary result (revenue minus expenses without interest expenses), will move according to this reference. The emergency PEC has this proposal of public indebtedness being a reference. Internal discussions are how to make the model. We have the definition of Secretary Esteves Colnago (Special Secretary of Treasury and Budget) to focus on these studies.

What’s the advantage?

Not keeping indebtedness under control brings a series of problems from the point of view of fiscal and monetary policy. And short-term movements need to be communicating with this medium and long-term goal.

Not many rules?

We will have the three rules – expenditure (ceiling), primary result and debt – intercommunicating. It’s no use each looking to one side. Set goals each year for them to move towards the desired goal. If we get to a more comfortable debt, we can have a fiscal policy, a little more flexible. Not the case now. We have debt close to developed countries with interest from underdeveloped countries.

The pandemic reinforced the debate on social spending. How does the Treasury fit into this new reality?

This is a clear demand from society and not just from Brazil. The discussion of minimum, basic income is worldwide. It is a fact that in Brazil there is great inequality. The STF itself ordered the execution of the basic income law. The objective is to reduce the queue while respecting the budget balance. There has already been an increase from 14.5 million families served to 17.9 million. And there is a demand to reach 21 million But this has to be gradual,

When will Auxílio Brasil reach 21 million?

It wouldn’t be this year. There’s no space. The budget was approved for 17.9 million families.

Doesn’t the approval of the budget with R$ 16.5 billion of amendments by the rapporteur, the so-called secret budget, take away space to increase resources in the social area?

We don’t like the rapporteur’s amendments. Historically we manifested against it. The Treasury never liked it and always fought. It’s much more of an expense efficiency issue. When making a public policy, it makes sense to focus. If the investment spreads too much, it doesn’t have the same efficiency.

Did the investments then lose quality?

I would say that it can be improved.

Is the Treasury prepared for pressure to increase spending in 2022?

There is pressure on the budget anywhere in the world. The demands are endless and very meritorious. Only they don’t fit. In our family, we know that.