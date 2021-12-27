Thiago Silva has thigh problem and doubts at Chelsea for the next matches | international football

Thiago Silva became a concern at Chelsea for the next matches of the season. The defender had a thigh problem in the victory over Aston Villa, this Sunday, by 3-1, when he was substituted in the second half.

In a press conference after the match, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed Thiago Silva’s problem. Another injured is defensive midfielder Kanté, who felt pain in his knee. The coach was pessimistic about having the pair for the match against Brighton, next Wednesday.

– Thiago had a problem with his thigh and left the game before it became an injury, I hope. I think (that Thiago and Kanté won’t face Brighton). It’s only two days. We are checking daily who can be used. It’s quite challenging,” Tuchel said.

Thiago Silva is substituted in Chelsea's victory over Aston Villa — Photo: Reuters

Chelsea has been suffering from problems in the last few rounds to call the team. Two weeks ago, he lost five players, who tested positive for Covid-19, for example. One of them, Lukaku, returned precisely against Aston Villa and was decisive, with a goal and a penalty suffered.

– There is no doubt that he (Lukaku) is super important. He was unlucky to get hurt, struggled to make it back in time, then he had Covid. Playing 45 minutes was more than the medical department recommended, but we thought we could take that risk,” added Tuchel.