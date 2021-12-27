Ticiane Pinheiro and César Tralli get emotional at the luxurious christening of Manu Tralli

In an emotional ceremony, the daughter of Ticiane Pinheiro and César Tralli was baptized; couple also revealed the heiress’ godmothers

the presenter Titian Pine and the journalist Cesar Tralli this Sunday (26) baptized the little Manuela Tralli, daughter of the couple. They shared enchanting clicks of the ceremony on social media.

Both Catholics and practitioners, the two moved fans with the moment. In the photos, the family appears together and the little one wears a white dress, as the costume requires. The journalist couldn’t even hold back his emotion and went to tears.

“Good morning, guys! Today is a very special day, baptized by Manu. And it’s just for the family and then Giovana is here, fixing my face. In a little while it’s going to be the christening, I’m very happy, um very special day. Manu is two and a half years old, I wanted to have her baptized for a while. But as there was this pandemic, we ended up postponing it, and today this very special day arrived”, said.

On the social networks, Helô Pinheiro, mother of the presenter, also published enchanting moments of the moment she receives the sacrament. “Today a day blessed by Father Michelino in carrying out the baptism of our granddaughter Manu who received grace full of grace”, joked grandma.

jo pine, and Isabella Tralli they were chosen as godmothers of the little one.

EMOTION

Daughter of Titian Pine, Rafa Justus used your social networks to congratulate Cesar Tralli for your birthday. This Thursday (23), the journalist and presenter of Newspaper Today turns 51 years old. With a photo beside her mother and stepfather, the girl made a simple declaration to celebrate the special date.

“Today is very special, your birthday! You are extremely special to me and to everyone around you!”, declares the girl.

Look: