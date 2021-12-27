Tite appears on English magazine’s 2021 list of the best coaches in the world; see ranking

Coach Tite made history at Corinthians and now defends the Brazilian team. With a curriculum full of achievements, he achieved yet another feat. This weekend, the magazine Four Four Two released a list of the 50 best coaches in the world in 2021, where the Brazilian appeared in 35th place, being the only representative of the country.

“Brazil’s coach turned 60 this year, inaugurated a generation of national team stars and reached the final of Copa América – his team will be among the favorites for the World Cup next year and he is still a shrewd international coach, able to find harmony among the stars of samba in Brazil” wrote the English magazine.

To assemble the ranking, the means of communication used the following parameters: skill of technicians and achievements of their subordinates during the year. With three spells at Timão, Tite won six titles and became the second coach with more games in charge of the team, only behind Oswaldo Brandão.

Check the full list published by the magazine

50. Xavi – Barcelona

49. Djamel Belmadi – Algeria

48. Sean Dyche – Burnley

47. Rafa Benítez – Everton

46. ​​Marcelino García Toral – Athletic Bilbao

45. Roberto De Zerbi – Shakhtar Donetsk

44. Bruno Lage – Wolverhampton

43. Patrick Vieira – Crystal Palace

42. Ivan Juric – Turin

41. Giovanni van Bronckhorst – Rangers

40. Thomas Frank – Brentford

39. Steve Clarke – Scotland

38. Urs Fischer – Union Berlin

37. Christophe Galtier – Nice

36. Luciano Spalletti – Napoli

35. Tite – Brazil

34. Marcelo Gallardo – River Plate

33. Christian Streich – Freiburg

32.Graham Potter – Brighton

31. Massimiliano Allegri – Juventus

30. Mikel Arteta – Arsenal

29. Maurizio Sarri – Lazio

28. Zinedine Zidane – Unattended

27. Simone Inzaghi – Inter Milan

26. Didier Deschamps – France

25. Luis Enrique – Spain

24. Brendan Rodgers – Leicester

23. Carlo Ancelotti – Real Madrid

22. Stefano Pioli – Milan

21. Lionel Scaloni – Argentina

20. Julen Lopetegui – Sevilla

19. Ralf Rangnick – Manchester United

18. Marcelo Bielsa – Leeds United

17. Steven Gerrard – Aston Villa

16. David Moyes – West Ham

15. Marco Rose – Borussia Dortmund

14. Gian Piero Gasperini – Atalanta

13. Unai Emery – Villarreal

12. Erik Ten Hag – Ajax

11. Kasper Hjulmand – Denmark

10. Mauricio Pochettino – PSG

9. Gareth Southgate – England

8. Julian Nagelsmann – Bayern Munich

7. Diego Simeone – Atletico Madrid

6. Roberto Mancini – Italy

5. Hansi Flick – Germany

4. Antonio Conte – Tottenham

3. Jürgen Klopp – Liverpool

2. Thomas Tuchel – Chelsea

1. Pep Guardiola – Manchester City

