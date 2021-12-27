Tite appears on English magazine’s 2021 list of the best coaches in the world; see ranking

Coach Tite made history at Corinthians and now defends the Brazilian team. With a curriculum full of achievements, he achieved yet another feat. This weekend, the magazine Four Four Two released a list of the 50 best coaches in the world in 2021, where the Brazilian appeared in 35th place, being the only representative of the country.
“Brazil’s coach turned 60 this year, inaugurated a generation of national team stars and reached the final of Copa América – his team will be among the favorites for the World Cup next year and he is still a shrewd international coach, able to find harmony among the stars of samba in Brazil” wrote the English magazine.
To assemble the ranking, the means of communication used the following parameters: skill of technicians and achievements of their subordinates during the year. With three spells at Timão, Tite won six titles and became the second coach with more games in charge of the team, only behind Oswaldo Brandão.
Check the full list published by the magazine
- 50. Xavi – Barcelona
- 49. Djamel Belmadi – Algeria
- 48. Sean Dyche – Burnley
- 47. Rafa Benítez – Everton
- 46. Marcelino García Toral – Athletic Bilbao
- 45. Roberto De Zerbi – Shakhtar Donetsk
- 44. Bruno Lage – Wolverhampton
- 43. Patrick Vieira – Crystal Palace
- 42. Ivan Juric – Turin
- 41. Giovanni van Bronckhorst – Rangers
- 40. Thomas Frank – Brentford
- 39. Steve Clarke – Scotland
- 38. Urs Fischer – Union Berlin
- 37. Christophe Galtier – Nice
- 36. Luciano Spalletti – Napoli
- 35. Tite – Brazil
- 34. Marcelo Gallardo – River Plate
- 33. Christian Streich – Freiburg
- 32.Graham Potter – Brighton
- 31. Massimiliano Allegri – Juventus
- 30. Mikel Arteta – Arsenal
- 29. Maurizio Sarri – Lazio
- 28. Zinedine Zidane – Unattended
- 27. Simone Inzaghi – Inter Milan
- 26. Didier Deschamps – France
- 25. Luis Enrique – Spain
- 24. Brendan Rodgers – Leicester
- 23. Carlo Ancelotti – Real Madrid
- 22. Stefano Pioli – Milan
- 21. Lionel Scaloni – Argentina
- 20. Julen Lopetegui – Sevilla
- 19. Ralf Rangnick – Manchester United
- 18. Marcelo Bielsa – Leeds United
- 17. Steven Gerrard – Aston Villa
- 16. David Moyes – West Ham
- 15. Marco Rose – Borussia Dortmund
- 14. Gian Piero Gasperini – Atalanta
- 13. Unai Emery – Villarreal
- 12. Erik Ten Hag – Ajax
- 11. Kasper Hjulmand – Denmark
- 10. Mauricio Pochettino – PSG
- 9. Gareth Southgate – England
- 8. Julian Nagelsmann – Bayern Munich
- 7. Diego Simeone – Atletico Madrid
- 6. Roberto Mancini – Italy
- 5. Hansi Flick – Germany
- 4. Antonio Conte – Tottenham
- 3. Jürgen Klopp – Liverpool
- 2. Thomas Tuchel – Chelsea
- 1. Pep Guardiola – Manchester City
