Tom Brady shines, and Bucs win division; Rams secure playoffs and Bills steal Patriots lead

Sunday round had teams qualifying for the playoffs two weeks in advance

week 16 of NFL is going full steam ahead, with several exciting games this Sunday afternoon. With Tom Brady getting back on track, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became another playoff-ranked team, winning the NFC South division.

Sunday still had other divisional rivalry games and defined other teams classified to the postseason with two weeks to go.

The Rams beat the Vikings away from home and qualified, while the Patriots and Ravens saw their divisional title chances dwindle after losses to the Bills and Bengals respectively.

Who also did well was the Arizona Cardinals, who with the defeat of the Vikings also secured his post-season spot.

It even had the Texans surprising and beating the Chargers.

Here’s what the best of the first slot of Sunday NFL games was:

Tom Brady and the Bucs didn’t score a single dot last week against the Saints. “Left” to the other division rival…

Against the Panthers, Brady shone, and the Bucs won 32-6 this Sunday, away from home.

With the result, Tampa Bay reaches 11 wins and 4 losses and secures the NFC South title. It is the first time since 2007 that the franchise has won its division.

Statistics

Tom Brady: 19-30 on passes, 232 yards, 1 TD

Antonio Brown: 10 catches 101 yards

Cam Newton: 7-13 on passes, 61 overhead, 0 TD’s, 1 INT, 42 running yards

Shi Smith: 3 catches, 86 yards

In the duel that was worth the leadership of AFC Leste, the buffalo bills went to Foxboro and won the New England Patriots 33-21 with Josh Allen scoring three touchdown passes in Buffalo’s sublime performance.

With the result, the Bills and Patriots go 9-6, but Buffalo regains the division’s lead for having the best campaign against AFC East rivals (4-1 against 3-2).

Statistics

Josh Allen: 30-47 on passes, 314 yards, 3 TD’s

Steffon Diggs: 7 catches, 85 yards, 1 TD

Isaiah McKenzie: 11 catches, 125 yards, 1 TD

Mac Jones: 14-32 on passes, 145 yards, 2 INT’s

Damien Harris: 18 runs, 103 yards, 3 TD’s

In the duel between two 8-6 teams that was worth the leadership of the division, the Cincinnati Bengals won the Baltimore Ravens, still without Lamar Jackson, by 41 to 21, this Sunday, at home.

Cincinnati is now in control of its own destiny with two weeks to go in the regular season and is approaching a playoff spot and division title.

Joe Burrow had over 500 yards passed in the game. This was only the 24th time in NFL history that a quarterback had landed at least 500 air yards in a game.

Statistics

Joe Burrow: 37-46, 525 yards, 4 TD’s

Ja’Marr Chase: 7 catches, 125 yards

Tee Higgins: 12 catches, 194 yards, 2 TD’s

Josh Johnson: 28-40 on passes, 304 yards, 2 TD’s, 1 INT

Mark Andrews: 8 catches, 125 yards, 1 TD

