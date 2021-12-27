Tom Holland reveals not knowing Pedro Almodóvar and the internet doesn’t forgive; see video

With the release of the new Spider-Man film: No Return Home (2021), netizens rescued an interview with actor Tom Holland, current protagonist of the arachnid cine-series, in which he reveals that he does not know the Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar, considered one of the main filmmakers in the world in activity.
Holland’s statement is not new, it was given during the promotion of the film Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), where he stars opposite actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays the character Mystery.
During the press conference, Gyllenhaal comments that he would like to see Pedro Almodóvar do a version of Spider-Man, it is at this time that actor Tom Holland asks “Who is Almodóvar?”.
Clearly incredulous at his colleague’s question, actor Jake Gyllenhall looks astonished and replies: “He’s an amazing Spanish film director. He is extraordinary. He’s my favorite director.”
Obviously, the internet hasn’t forgiven Tom Holland for not knowing Almodóvar. Below, we have separated some reactions.