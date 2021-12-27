Travelers face a different danger on each stretch of BR-040 – Gerais

These are tips from the concessionaires, managing bodies and road inspectors, which the report from the State of Minas brings in a series that began yesterday, with the BR-381, to help with the safety of travelers, many of them almost 2 years without taking the road for cause of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) pandemic.
At 48, truck driver Edmerio Damasceno is 22 on the road. Mineiro de Ribeiro das Neves, in Greater Belo Horizonte, circulates taking refrigerated goods to ports and even to Argentina and Chile. With a good knowledge of the BR-040 highway, the only federal road completely granted in MG, Edmrio lists different difficulties in the stretches that leave the capital of Minas Gerais for Brasilia and for Rio de Janeiro.
“They are obstacles in every way you can imagine. Many hairpin turns in the mountains, especially in Rio de Janeiro. But there are sharp turns in Congonhas, for example. Lack of shoulders in duplicated places, with high speed and with local traffic of mining cars or trucks. A person suddenly brakes in front of a cart on a descent down the mountain, it can get complicated. Imagine without seeing straight, with rain or fog”, he says.
For the truck driver, the lack of clear obstacles can also be misleading, leaving the driver excessively confident on the BR-040, heading from Belo Horizonte to Brasilia. “Going to Brasilia, the person thinks he can accelerate, that there’s all that straight, but he’s not used to the car’s response when he needs to brake at a higher speed, he loses track of overtaking, because other vehicles are also developing more . And that gets even worse, because a lot of people want to keep the fast pace of when they were in the doubles, until Curvelo, in the single lane, which most of them later, until Brasilia”, he observes. With the rains, he says that in addition to visibility, there is a serious problem with the accumulation of water with oil in vehicles that do not drain quickly due to the flat terrain, which makes the pavement slippery.
On the road between BH and Rio de Janeiro, according to reports from the concessionaires, ANTT and Waze, the asphalt conditions are not good in the access and along the road in Congonhas, in the Central Region, to MG-443, which leads to White gold. At Km 731, the winding stretch of Oliveira Fortes, in Zona da Mata, also has holes in the asphalt, which require attention, especially in the rain. The location is near MG-452 which leads to the town of Oliveira Fortes. The pavement also has holes in Ewbank Cmara, in Zona da Mata, at Km 755, in a segment that inspires care as it is strong descent with no separation between lanes and, despite being doubled, has shoulder in neither direction. Another factor that demands attention is the crossing of the bridge at this point, a structure that works as a bottleneck because it only has single lanes in both traffic directions.
Those who drive towards Cabo Frio (RJ) and Regio dos Lagos need to pay attention to the conditions of the BR-493, at Km 9, in Guarapimirim (RJ). The road takes BR-116 and is narrow, with patches on the pavement and has no shoulders on either side, subjecting drivers with problems to enter areas of land, with flooded points, but which end up having to function as an area for emergency stops.
“The asphalt is not bad on either stretch. The main thing is to be careful, especially those who drive in the city, but they don’t have much experience on the road, who just got their license. We see many of these people making their first and last mistake”
storm provokes
bans in Bahia
The Department of Infrastructure of Bahia (Seinfra) monitors 17 stretches of Bahian highways in six different regions. Check the places with partial or total interdiction: Km 660 on the BR-101, in Itapebi; Km 50 of the BR-415, in Itabuna; BR-415, Km 30, in Ilhus; BA-651, Ipitanga-Coaraci stretch; BR-330, Km 792, Jequi, Km 806, Ubat; BR-420, Km 244, Laje; BR-489, Itamaraju-District of Guarani; BA-236, Vitria da Conquista-Itamb; BA-262, Nova Cana-Poes, Km 27, in Uruuca; BA-263, Itamb-Vitria da Conquista stretch, in the Serra do Maral region; BA-646, Caatiba-Barra do Choa; BA-130, Ibitup.