Treasury Direct will have specific retirement security in 2022 – Economy

In the 20th anniversary calendar of Direct Treasure, the government is preparing the launch of a bond aimed specifically at the individual retirement of investors through the platform of the internet sales program.

In the first interview after taking charge of the National treasure, the secretary Paulo Valle anticipates the state studies for Tesouro Direto-Previdência, which will be part of the menu of securities offered.

In this investment model, there will be an accumulation period, from 30 years to 40 years, in which the investor does not receive payment from the Treasury for the flow of interest on the paper. Only after these years, the investor starts to receive the monthly payment as if it were a retirement.

For example, if the investor wants, after 40 years, to have an income of R$5,000, he will know how many bonds he will need to buy to guarantee that monthly income for 20 years in retirement.

“Today, the pension market talks a lot about profitability. It is not clear what income the saver will have. We have to target the income”, explained Valle. The idea is to launch the new paper throughout 2022.

Valle believes that this type of title has a very important role in financial and social security education. Commenting on the resistance that may arise to the role of private pension funds, the secretary recalls that when the Tesouro Direto was created two decades ago, the fund industry did not like the idea and later recognized the importance of the program.

The design of the new paper is inspired by the studies of the Nobel Prize in Economics, Robert Merton, of his colleague Arun Muralidhar. And more recently also by Brazilian Fabio Giambiagi.

Together with colleagues Mauricio Dias Leister., Arlete Nese and André Dovalski, Giambiagi published an article on the subject by the Brazilian Institute of Economics (IBRE) of the FGV.

For Giambiagi, citizens deserve to have this alternative in their “menu” of options. The economists’ text brings the result of some simulations. One of the tables, taken from the website www.longevitaprevidencia.com, shows that, assuming a real annual interest of 3%, an aspiration to a monthly income of R$1,000 for 20 years requires accumulating a capital of R$ until retirement. 197 thousand and that this can be achieved with monthly deposits of R$264 for 40 years.

ESG

The Treasury is also carrying out advanced studies to issue government bonds with the “ESG” of good practices in the environmental, social and governance areas. According to the Undersecretary of Public Debt of the Treasury, Otavio Ladeira de Medeiros, the government is defining which indicators will be used as a reference for issuing this type of bond. The process began this year and should extend into 2022. The idea is for emissions to start on the international market, as is usually done in other countries. But over time, they can be made in the domestic market for the sale of government bonds.

“The discussion is well advanced. We are talking to several areas because it involves a green agenda, a commitment of the country”, says Ladeira. He cited, for example, a commitment linked to a social program with goals to lift people out of extreme poverty. There are several models under analysis. One of them, for example, would use the money for the expense. Another possibility is, if the commitment is fulfilled, the interest coupon that the country will pay to the investor would be lower.

“The world is moving more towards models that are not only easy for those who issue them”, emphasizes Ladeira. In other words, what is wanted is to prevent the issue from being based on something the country already does.

It is that the lenders of resources themselves are beginning to realize, in many cases, issuances with the ESG label are not changing reality. “We need to change reality effectively. In view of the compromise reached, proving to receive the bonus a posteriori is better”, he says.

The ESG concept was created as a metric to assess the performance of companies and, at the same time, obtain more comparative data regarding the indicators of each pillar, considering what is material for the business of each one of them.

as showed the state, entry into this market is considered strategic because the world is experiencing a time of great supply of resources, while investors have increasingly demanded a firm commitment to the ESG agenda – there are already funds that invest their resources exclusively in this type of action. So far, 22 countries have issued government bonds linked to the “seal”, a number that tends to grow rapidly.