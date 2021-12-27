TV reports death of Pope Francis during Christmas broadcast

British television channel ITV News made a serious mistake during a live broadcast over Christmas on December 25th. It turns out that host Kylie Pentelow accidentally announced the death of Pope Francis.

While commenting on the annual speech given by the leader of the Catholic Church during the Mass of the Rooster, Pentelow made the mistake, which generated great repercussions on social media.

“He [Papa] he said that vaccines need to be available to those who need it most. His death has been announced… I’m sorry”, said the presenter during the live program, before realizing the error of the information.

See the video:

ITV news accidentally announce The Pope’s death pic.twitter.com/ZMHBcuYQcE — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) December 25, 2021

On social networks, netizens commented on the false death of Pope Francis. “Someone please get this presenter a drink. We all make mistakes,” wrote one Twitter user. “The ITV News reporter announced the Pope’s death by accident, then quickly changed the line before the announcement ended. Keeping a serious face and everything”, highlighted another user. “If the Pope dies within the next six hours, the police will knock on the door of ITV News,” pointed out a joked a third.

The 85-year-old Pontiff spoke during the speech on the importance of people uniting. “Our ability to socialize is very proven. There is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do everything alone, to stop striving to meet others and do things together”, Francisco said.

Pope Francis Pope FrancisVatican/Reproduction Pope Francis asks for investment in education Pope FrancisGetty Images/ Franco Origlia Pope Francis Pope FrancisGetty Images Pope Francis Via Crucis Pope Francisreproduction Arrival of Pope Francis – Reproduction/ Vatican News Pope FrancisReproduction/ Vatican News Pope Francis Christmas Blessing (1) Pope FrancisReproduction/Youtube Pope Francis Pope Francisreproduction Pope Francis1 Pope FrancisReproduction/Vatican Media 0

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos