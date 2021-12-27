Two dams break in Bahia after torrential rains

A dam in the district of Iguá, in southern Bahia, broke last Saturday night and caused a strong flood in several areas of the municipality of Itambé. The city hall published a statement on social media asking residents to urgently evacuate the banks of the Verruga River. The number of deaths by rains it rose to 18, according to Civil Defense.

This Sunday morning, the municipal government of Jussiape, in the Chapada Diamantina region, informed that another dam had broken and could cause a strong flood. The municipal administration informed the residents through social networks and made the gymnasium at the José Mancos Freire Municipal School available to family shelters affected by the water.

After the rupture of the structure of Iguá, Sheila Lemos, mayor of Vitória da Conquista, the largest city in the region and located 55.9 km from Itambé, inspected with the Task force formed to face the effects of the rains in the area of ​​BR-116 in Vale dos Quatis. In addition to the Civil Defense and city hall technicians, the Federal Highway Police and Via Bahia monitored the water volume at the site.

According to the Civil Defense, there were no injuries or damages in the region. The City of Vitória da Conquista even warned the residents about the risk and, as soon as it learned of the breach, communicated the fact to the City of Itambé. In this municipality, the Pardo River flows into the river, which received the entire volume of water from the collapsed dam.

“We took out all the people who were close to this stream, so all the measures were taken and we are ready to give all the assistance to the residents. Now it’s time to really hope that the road doesn’t break and it’s not necessary to close down 116”, said the mayor of Victory of Conquest. The municipality had been hit by the collapse of the Quatis dam, in Pradoso, this Saturday morning.

Heavy rains in Bahia

According to the government of Bahia, 19 cities are being hit by heavy rains and 66 are in an emergency situation. According to the Civil Defense, 286 people were injured and 15,400 are homeless. The affected population, in total, surpasses 378 thousand people. This morning, the 61-year-old owner of a raft was dragged through the waters of the Contas River, in the municipality of Aurelino Leal, bringing the death toll to 18.

At the moment, several cities in Bahia are on alert due to heavy storms. After the rains that started on Thursday night, the number of homeless and displaced people grew. As of Friday afternoon, the State Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence (Sudec) and the city halls of the affected municipalities had registered 4,185 homeless and 11,260 homeless.

This Saturday night, Salvador activated the warning sirens in the Royal Forest, in Sete de Abril, and Moscow, in Castelo Branco, in view of the risk of landslides.

The Infrastructure Department of Bahia (Seinfra) also monitors the situation of the state highways affected by the rains during the weekend. The technical team monitors the occurrences recorded on at least 17 stretches of roads in six regions of Bahia. The work has been carried out in the extreme south, south coast, mid-southwest, mid-river of Contas, Irecê and Recôncavo.

Also on Saturday, a task force formed by the federal government, the Government of Bahia, state and municipal secretaries discussed actions to help Bahia cities hit by heavy rains. “The time is for solidarity and work. Political differences need to be put aside and everyone needs to be united to help victims of the floods”, said the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT).

Firefighters from Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Norte headed to Ilhéus, also taking aircraft and equipment to join the operation.

São Paulo planes

The acting governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), also authorized, this Saturday morning, the sending of a task force. In all, 36 professionals from the Fire Department and the Military Police Aviation Command are expected to travel to Ilhéus to work in an integrated operation with other security forces. Espírito Santo and Maranhão have already indicated that they will provide assistance.

The Government of São Paulo dispatched, this Sunday morning, two Águia helicopters and two planes to help victims of the rains that hit the state of Bahia.

Another 14 professionals from the Fire Department and the Aviation Command of the Military Police, who boarded from Campo de Marte, in the northern part of São Paulo, and 16 from the city of Ribeirão Preto, were sent.

They are going to join the other six firefighters who left, last Saturday night, from the Fire Station, in the neighborhood of Belém, towards the south of Bahia, carrying a truck with five boats.

The task force is made up of officers and enlisted personnel specializing in rescue, rescue and logistics. The operation is made up of the São Paulo Fire Department, the Military Police Aviation Command, the Bahia Fire Department, the Forestry Foundation, the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) and volunteers.

Solidarity Campaigns

Several campaigns are also being carried out to collect donations for families affected by the floods. The City of Itambé collects supplies, hygiene and cleaning products for residents affected by the flood that hit the Verruga River.





Starting this Sunday, the group Social Volunteers of Bahia (VSBA) is also mobilizing for fundraising. Those who want to help can deliver non-perishable food, water, clothing, hygiene and cleaning supplies at the VSBA headquarters, located at Palácio da Aclamação, in Campo Grande, Salvador, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. The mobilization also continues in the coming days.