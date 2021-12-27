Two football players die on the field during the Christmas period – Lance

Not even the most passionate international football fan should know Faiq Bolkiah, a 23-year-old right-winger. He has just left Marítimo, from Portugal, and is free on the market. What is relevant about this? Faiq is the richest football player in the world! Reproduction/Instagram @fjefribupdates

The athlete, born in Los Angeles, is the son of a prince and a nephew of none other than a sultan. In this case, the Sultan of Brunei, in Southeast Asia, Hassanal Bolkiah

Hassanal, who is also the country's prime minister, was once considered one of the richest men in the world. Today, his fortune is valued at US$ 18 billion (R$ 115.83 billion)

Among his many eccentricities is his passion for cars. In all, his collection can reach 6,000 vehicles, including 500 Rolls-Royces, which places him even in Guinness as the owner of the most car units of the famous (and expensive) brand

In addition to the Rolls-Royces, his collection includes: Porsche Carrera GT, Lamborghini Diablo, Porsche 959, Bugatti EB110, Lamborghini Murciélago, Maybach 62, Jaguar XJR-15 and six Dauers 962

He also owns six Ferrari FX models, the original red Bentley Continental R model, two fully operational Ferrari Mythos versions, two Ferrari 456 sedans, the only right-hand Mercedes in the world – Benz CLK-GTR

Not to mention his passion for Formula 1, which led him to acquire five McLaren F1 models. He also owns the world champion car in the 1980 season, when Australian Alan Jones (Williams) was the big winner.

In 1996, to celebrate his 50th birthday, the sultan brought to the country none other than pop star Michael Jackson, who performed a free concert at the Jerudong Park Garden. The event was attended by 60 thousand people

For personal use, the sultan owns a Boeing 747-400 with gold furniture estimated at $233 million, six small planes and two helicopters.

Its official residence is the Istana Nurul Iman, with 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms and a floor space of 200,000 m², currently the largest palace in the world

All this financial power of the family allowed the young Faiq Bolkiah to be raised in England and to have connections with football since his early years.

'I've played football since I was very young and I've always liked being on the field and having the ball at my feet,' said the boy in a rare interview reproduced by The Sun newspaper

Despite the family's fortune, which could buy teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Faiq early on expressed his desire to become a professional. Leicester, where he was until 2020, were the fifth team for the striker in England

The sultan of Brunei's nephew began his career at AFC Newbury, a small club in North London and known regionally for being the team that 'discovered' Everton forward Theo Walcott, with spells in Arsenal and England.

After excelling in the modest team, the member of the royal family entered Southampton's youth category in 2009. However, he did not succeed.

He remained training in England and won a chance to compete in a tournament with Arsenal. He even scored a goal, but ended up being dismissed

According to English media, Bolkiah worked at Reading until he impressed Chelsea scouts in training. The striker signed a two-year contract and was constantly at the base of the renowned London club

After finishing the engagement at Stamford Bridge, he moved to Leicester, but he also had no chances, always defending inferior teams, without receiving opportunities in the first team.

Although he probably doesn't receive the highest salary, Faiq has surreal habits for an athlete with his characteristics.

Inside his house, for example, the athlete has a pet tiger. This is Bru, with whom he even 'trains', as one of the animal's favorite toys is the soccer ball.

The Sun says that the 23-year-old player has spent more than 35 million euros (the equivalent of R$225 million) in one month, on jewelry, watches and big cars.

Despite being born in the United States, Faiq Bolkiah chose to defend Brunei's national team, in thanks to all that the country ruled by his uncle has provided for him.

He has even scored goals for the national team. Nothing, however, that would change the fact that Brunei has one of the weakest teams in the world

The transfer to Marítimo last year was an attempt by Bolkiah to manage to build a career a little more normal, despite the billions that fill his checking account and the countless real estate that are in his name

But it didn't work out, as he leaves the club after playing just three times for the B team and once for the U23. Although the partnership did not work out, Marítimo wished the athlete good luck in his future performances: