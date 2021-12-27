Understand the differences between Covid and flu symptoms – News

At the end of the year, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of flu cases is growing in Brazil. The diseases can be confused, as the symptoms of the two are similar.

Knowledge of Covid’s symptoms and reaction to them are necessary because of the risks of disease transmission. According to guidelines from the Ministry of Health, an infected person must, in addition to seeking care, be isolated from other individuals and quarantined for 14 days. The term may be shorter, depending on city hall guidelines.

According to infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio, it is not possible to define whether a person has Covid-19 or the flu only through the analysis of the professional, called clinical diagnosis in technical jargon.

In order to assess the patient’s health condition, tests must be carried out. In the case of Covid-19, there are different modalities, such as antigen tests or laboratory PCR. In the case of flu, there are also different types of exam.

Therefore, the infectologist highlights the importance that, in the face of symptoms, people seek medical assistance so that the professional can indicate the appropriate procedures to make the diagnosis.

Flu X Covid-19

Although the symptoms are very similar, there are specifics between the two diseases. In flu, symptoms such as fever, dry cough, tiredness, body aches, malaise and headache are common. A runny nose or stuffy nose and sore throat may appear but are less frequent.

The flu can progress to severe cases and even death. According to explanatory material from the IFF/Fiocruz (Instituto Fernandes Figueira, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), hospitalization and the possibility of death are, in general, linked to high-risk groups. Influenza can also make room for secondary infections, such as those caused by bacteria.

In Covid-19, fever and dry cough are common symptoms. Tiredness, body aches, malaise and sore throat may sometimes appear. The disease has other symptoms that, in general, are not felt by those who have the flu, such as loss of smell and taste.

Infection by the Sars-CoV-2 virus can also progress to more serious conditions, as evidenced by the mark of more than 600 thousand deaths in Brazil. People in these more severe or critical situations may have severe shortness of breath, severe pneumonia and other respiratory problems that require ventilatory support or admission to intensive care units.

“Covid-19, especially now, causes a lot of complaints about loss of smell and taste. Influenza usually leaves the person more prostrate, bedridden, with body aches, feeling congested. When we compare the two, influenza causes a lot more symptoms. For us to conclude the diagnosis, only with a laboratory test”, says Ana Helena Germoglio.