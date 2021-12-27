Unemployment rate, credit data and consolidated public accounts: what to monitor in the last week of the year

(Shutterstock)

The markets come from a week marked by the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which came to bring down stock exchanges on the eve of Christmas. But while indices abroad managed to recover before the holiday, the Ibovespa retreated, falling at a disadvantage, with investors taking a cautious stance in the face of inflation prospects and high interest rates for 2022.

Now, in the last week of the year, which will also be shorter, the indicators agenda continues to bring few numbers. The highlight goes to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua), for October, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The result comes out next Tuesday (28) and Itaú believes that the unemployment rate should drop from 12.5% ​​to 12.2%. Necton predicts that the rate will retreat further, to 12.1%.

On Friday, November’s Caged had a positive net balance of formal employment in 324,112 jobs, compared to market forecasts, according to consensus Bloomberg, creating 216 thousand vacancies.

Also on Tuesday, the Central Bank will report its traditional report with statistics on credit. The document compiles the volume of loans made throughout the month of November and the default rate achieved in the period.

On Wednesday (29), the Treasury fiscals fiscal result for November is released and, on the following day (30), the consolidated government públicass public accounts are highlighted, with the disclosure of the primary surplus, nominal surplus and the relationship between debt net and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The week will also be marked by confidence and inflation indicators from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV). On Monday (27), the industry confidence index is released; on Tuesday (28), retail and service sector confidence. The General Market Price Index (IGP-M), known as rent inflation, comes out on Wednesday (29). Itaú forecasts a positive variation of 0.62% for the index, which should close the year at 17.48%.

“We expect an acceleration of industrial wholesale prices, driven mainly by the rise in iron ore prices,” wrote Itaú analysts.

On Friday, there will be no business on B3 or on the New York Stock Exchanges. But before that, on Thursday, there are a series of Purchasing Managers Indices (PMI) to be released in China: the Services, Industrial and Composite PMI will be released tonight, when the markets in the west are already closed.

In the United States, the weekly agenda is also empty, with the highlights: the business activity index by the Federal Reserve in Dallas (on Monday); wholesale inventories (on Wednesday); and the traditional jobless claim numbers on Thursday.

