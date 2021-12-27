‘united the family through pain’

posted on 12/26/2021 5:06 PM



(credit: Instagram/Disclosure)

Caio Castro used social media to mourn his cousin’s death on Christmas Eve. On Saturday 25th, he made a post in the Instagram to honor her.

“Christmas is ending and all this girl in the photo wanted was to spend Christmas with her family together. My cousin fought cancer until the end and what she asked for every day was to spend Christmas with her family together. Our family for several years and always with the excuses of old fights, it did not meet completely”, he lamented

The actor said that cousin Alessandra died last Saturday night. “And she managed to unite the family through the pain. May the pain of my family serve you who also have “problems” between the relatives. Give value to the family, resolve issues that are small close to a lifetime,” he said.

Caio Castro said that this year’s Christmas was not like any other and asked that the followers do not stop enjoying the family whenever possible: “May your Christmas have been full of love! Fight for this special and unique moment”, concluded.