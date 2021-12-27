Unlike Leifert, director opens Globo privileges for influential family · TV News

Amora Mautner, director of Verdades Secretas 2, assumed that she joined Globo thanks to her last name. Daughter of singer Jorge Mautner, she went against Tiago Leifert’s father – who claimed never to have helped his heir at the network, despite being an important executive – and opened up his privileges to get a job as audience leader.

“Let’s not be hypocrites, right? Network [rede de contatos] help. Meritocracy comes after we started with privilege,” she said in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. “I’m privileged, from a bubble bubble, right? I don’t represent an ordinary woman who wants to be a director. I represent a person who had privileges,” he added.

At 46, she began her career as assistant director of the soap opera Malhação (1995), until reaching productions with greater repercussions such as A Dona do Pedaço (2019), A Regra do Jogo (2015) and Avenida Brasil (2012). “When I arrived at Globo, even though I knew it was sexist territory, with practically no directors [mulheres], I didn’t feel cornered or in need of having to prove anything,” he declared.

On the 17th, Globoplay released the last chapters of the novel by Walcyr Carrasco. The departure of the protagonist, Camila Queiroz, shook the backstage of the production. “I always got along well with Camila, personally and artistically. Her departure was strictly contractual. The ending was the same as what was written since the synopsis”, he said.