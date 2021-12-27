Unvaccinated elderly people are 85 times more likely to go to the ICU







Data are based on Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Janssen vaccines Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The Higher Institute of Health of Italy (ISS) published a new study this Sunday, 26, on the benefits of vaccination against covid-19 and pointed out that, for those over 80 years old, the risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit increases 85 times if not immunized.

For the age group between 60 and 79 years, the risk for unvaccinated is 12.8 times higher and for those between 40 and 49 years it is 6.1 times higher. The comparison is always between those who took the three doses of immunization against those who did not take any.

Another data pointed out by the ISS report is about the effectiveness of vaccination after five months of the first two doses.

“The effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing the disease, whether in the symptomatic or asymptomatic form, drops from 71.5% to 30.1%. However, the vaccine effectiveness in preventing severe cases of the disease remains high: in those vaccinated with a complete cycle with less than five months is 92.7%, while it drops to 82.2% in those vaccinated who completed the vaccination cycle more than 150 days ago”, says the document.

When the person receives the booster dose, “the effectiveness in preventing illness and cases of severe illness rises to, respectively, 71% and 94%”.

The data are based on the formulas applied in the country: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Janssen.

Until the early hours of this Sunday, Italy applied more than 108.2 million doses to the population, with 88.7% of those over 12 years old having already received the two applications (47.9 million people).

Another 17 million have already taken the backup administration. Among children aged 5 to 11, who receive a reduced formula from Pfizer since December 16, there are already 158.8 thousand vaccinated.

Regarding children and adolescents, the ISS also released a study on the contamination of people of school age and revealed that 48% of cases occur between 6 and 11 years old.

Another 36% are between 12 and 19 years old, 11% are between 3 and 5 years old and 5% are under 3 years old. Also according to the Institute, cases of people up to 19 years old account for 26% of total infections in the country at the time.