USA: High in Ômicron cases hinders travel and over 800 flights are canceled

(Reuters) – US airlines canceled another 800 flights on Monday after suspending thousands of flights over the long weekend of Christmas, as Ômicron variant cases increase across the country and force crews to isolate themselves and travelers to seek other forms of travel.

Shares in American Airlines Group, United Airlines Holdings, Delta Air Line and Southwest Airlines were down between 2% and 3% in pre-open trading.

Nearly 740 flights in, to or from the United States were canceled this Monday morning, a count showed on the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

Flight cancellations on Monday add up to more than 3,000 during the long Christmas weekend, normally a peak travel period for Americans.

With infections on the rise, airlines have been forced to cancel flights, with pilots and crew needing to be quarantined, while bad weather in some areas has aggravated travelers’ problems.

Delta, United, Southwest and American did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Cruise operators Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp also fell between 1.3% and 2.4%.

Over the weekend, at least three cruises were forced to return to port after Covid-19 cases were detected on board, according to media reports.

Travel companies Booking Holdings, Airbnb, Expedia Group and Tripadvisor were down between 0.6% and 1.8%.

(By Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)

