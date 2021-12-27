VAT on zero gasoline and cheaper fuel in 2022

Fuel in Brazil was one of the most discussed topics throughout this year, after all, we had a year where both gasoline and diesel were impacted by several increases. Taking parameters from the end of October, gasoline and diesel accumulated a rise of 74% and 64% respectively in 2021.

Why did gasoline go up so much in 2021?

According to specialists on the subject, there are three factors that determine the rise in fuel prices in Brazil, especially gasoline, namely: the rise of the dollar, Brazil’s dependence on road transport and the lack of diversity in the energy matrix .

It is important to highlight that the price of gasoline is pegged to the dollar, given that Brazil has the capacity to extract crude oil, however, it cannot refine all of it until it becomes gasoline. Therefore, Brazil still needs to import part of the fuel sold on the domestic market.

Furthermore, oil is a commodity and commodities have their prices set on international commodity exchanges, which consequently makes oil enter the law of supply and demand. Thus, when there is a great demand for the commodity, greater than the supply, the price rises.

VAT zeroed

In an attempt to mitigate the increase in fuel prices in the country, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) determined that the ICMS rate for fuel in Brazil be frozen. Confaz’ decision was determined and applied on November 1st and will be effective until January 31, 2022.

Thus, it is important to highlight that ICMS also contributes by receiving a large share of the value of fuel paid at the pumps at the service stations. However, the tax had no contribution to the increase that occurred this year, considering that in most states, there was no increase in the rate charged and by the end of January, the tax will be zeroed.

Gasoline in 2022

Another point that worries drivers in Brazil is how the market should behave with fuel prices. However, according to a survey carried out by ValeCard, in the first quarter, the country should register an accumulated fall of 5.94% in gasoline, with the fuel sold at R$ 6.18 in March 2022.

However, in April 2022, the price may rise again, reaching its highest increase in September, possibly hitting the price of R$ 6.55, that is, to a level close to the current reality.

For José Geraldo Ortigosa, CEO of ValeCard, the biggest influencer on the price of fuel in 2022 will be the dollar. For next year, the company’s CEO projects greater market stability than in 2021, justifying the drop in the value of gasoline in the first quarter.

“In addition to the macroeconomic balance for the beginning of 2022, our projection took into account the forecast of the dollar and the formation of the fuel price for the month of January, surveys carried out by the Central Bank and Petrobras, respectively”, says the executive.