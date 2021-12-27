Vice do Grêmio says the club will not terminate with Douglas Costa and will seek a solution – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Jessica Maldonado / Grêmio FBPA



In the sights of São Paulo and Atlético, and quite worn out with Grêmio, attacking midfielder Douglas Costa enjoys his honeymoon with his wife abroad and, in January, he will define the future. Having a link with the team from Rio Grande do Sul until June, the player loaned by Juventus-ITA should not remain in the South of the country, especially after the fall of ‘Imortal’ to the Second Division. The high salaries and the bad weather with the fans are important for this to be the outcome of the relationship.

However, contrary to what was expected, Grêmio does not intend to release him easily. In an interview with Guaíba, the soccer runner-up Dénis Abrahão clarified Costa’s situation with Tricolor.

“Let’s sit down and build a good deal for the player and for Grêmio. We have to build something interesting and smart for the parties. We are not going to terminate the contract, he is an excellent player. About what happened in the last round (the midfielder said goodbye to the crowd after the goal scored against Rooster), the fan is passionate and the player apologized to me in the locker room, admitted the mistake,” he said.

“Douglas Costa is a good guy. Let’s talk, he’s the agent of the process and we don’t want to pretend that we like the player and the player likes us. If he fits our concept, very well. Case. Otherwise, have a good time,” he added.

According to Itatiaia informed throughout the week, the relationship between Douglas Costa and Rodrigo Caetano, executive director of Atlético, is an important attraction for him to join the squad led by coach Cuca. Still on vacation, the manager must return to BH in the next few days; a meeting between the parties (including the Guild) must take place for a hammer strike.

