Video: Clube do Remo wins and is undefeated champion in U-17 | Sport Para | Online Diary

The 2021 season is coming to an end, however there are still some youth competitions, in addition to women’s football in Pará, to complete the state cycle this year. One of these tournaments, the Paraense Sub-17 Championship, knows its champion this Sunday (26).

This morning, Paysandu and Clube do Remo returned to the field for the decisive clash in the Paraense U-17 Championship. Leão already had the advantage for having won the first match against the two-color team, by 2-1, at Baenão stadium. And it was no different in the return game.

In the match played at Curuzu’s stadium, right at the start, the Azulina team extended its advantage by immediately scoring 2-0 with goals scored by the athletes Gabriel Santos, at 2 minutes, and Pedro Victor, at 7 minutes. In the final part of the 1st half, Paysandu had the chance to reduce the score with Júlio Cesar, taking a penalty, but goalkeeper João Victor defended.

In the 2nd half, the remista team continued to control the actions of the game, creating some opportunities and valuing ball possession. However, after some changes processed during the derby, the bicolor team grew in its performance, bringing danger to the opponent’s goal. Amid these chances, Paysandu in attack, gets another penalty in their favor, in the final moments of the Re-Pa. On the kick, Ruan Pitbull reduced the score, in the 40th minute, for the home team, but he didn’t have time to change the advantage.

With the two victories in the decision, Clube do Remo repeats the feat achieved in the last competition of the category held in 2019, and conquers the bichampionship of the competition. In addition to the title, Simbazinho guarantees a place in the Brazil Under 17 Cup that will take place in 2022.

To close the season, there are still two competitions to reach their end: the women’s championship in Pará and also the sub-20 championship in Pará. Both are paralyzed by legal issues.

