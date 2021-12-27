Video records United plane flying out of control in Santiago airport yard

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Video records United plane flying out of control in Santiago airport yard 2 Views


A video posted on social media highlights the importance of following safety guidelines for ground operations at airports. That’s because, in the images, it’s possible to see the moment when a Boeing 767-300ER from United Airlines walks out of control through the apron of Santiago airport, coming to invade the side area, not paved.

The exact date of registration was not disclosed, but the video began appearing on social networks on Friday (24). Fortunately there are no injuries and the aircraft stops on its own on an area of ​​land to the side of the yard.

In a normal situation, a mechanic working for the airline would command, from the cabin, the braking of the large jet. However, it appears that there is no one to give this command, leading the 88-ton (empty) aircraft to take its own course after detaching itself from the towing vehicle.

Likewise, there is still no information available that leads to a conclusion as to why the aircraft strayed from the vehicle that was moving it.

The following footage appeared on social media:


Managing Director – MBA in Finance from FGV-SP, specialist in aviation and aeronautical marketing issues for two decades. Large international experience and extensive experience in Data Analytics.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Did you see this one? Gasoline and ethanol prices fall again at service stations after 8 months

In a year marked by high fuel prices, the decline in ethanol and gasoline prices …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved