Video records United plane flying out of control in Santiago airport yard





A video posted on social media highlights the importance of following safety guidelines for ground operations at airports. That’s because, in the images, it’s possible to see the moment when a Boeing 767-300ER from United Airlines walks out of control through the apron of Santiago airport, coming to invade the side area, not paved.

The exact date of registration was not disclosed, but the video began appearing on social networks on Friday (24). Fortunately there are no injuries and the aircraft stops on its own on an area of ​​land to the side of the yard.

In a normal situation, a mechanic working for the airline would command, from the cabin, the braking of the large jet. However, it appears that there is no one to give this command, leading the 88-ton (empty) aircraft to take its own course after detaching itself from the towing vehicle.

Likewise, there is still no information available that leads to a conclusion as to why the aircraft strayed from the vehicle that was moving it.

