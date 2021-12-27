Viewed as an enemy, Russia was left out of Europe by the West, experts say

Thirty years after the collapse of the USSR, Russia is still perceived as an enemy. Amid rising tensions between the Kremlin and the West, the specter of accidental war haunts Europe. The pivot this time is Ukraine. For those who watched the dispute for spheres of influence in the bipolar world of the 20th century, everything smells of the Cold War. By the way, it was there that this crisis was born, the consequences of which few dare to predict. Not even the most experienced analysts.

– Anything can happen. It is understandable that [o presidente americano Joe] Biden and the [líder ucraniano Volodymyr] Zelensky prepare for war. They are in your paper. But conflict is not inevitable. Nor extremely likely. In fact, neither a war nor a complete distension is likely – Samuel Greene, director of the Institute of Russia at King’s College London, told GLOBO.

Recently, one of the biggest names in the British military ranks, four-star General Nick Carter, told Times Radio that the tension is such that the risk of a miscalculation capable of triggering an accidental war is greater than at any time. from the Cold War period. Author of several books on Russian foreign and internal policy, Greene, who has been based in Moscow for 13 years, admits that the world is not many steps away from an actual conflict. However, nothing that compares to the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. For the expert, the current situation cannot be resolved in the coming weeks or months, but in years.

One way out will have to revisit the roots of the problem, which go back to the period from the end of World War II to the dismantling of the Soviet Union. And the composition of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), created in 1949 to protect its 16 members from the former USSR, is a key issue.

In an article he wrote in June of last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke again of a “new Yalta”, referring to the conference that brought together, in 1945, Soviet leader Josef Stalin, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and American President Franklin Roosevelt, and determined that Eastern Europe was the USSR’s sphere of influence. The allusion is sly, as it mentions Yalta, the Soviets’ favorite Crimean seaside town, which since 2014 was annexed to Russia, and the end of the conflict from which they and the Americans would emerge as superpowers.

For experts consulted by GLOBO, the point reached today is not the exclusive fault of Russia, or of Putin’s ambitions. Western leaders would have left the largest country in the world outside of postwar Europe. And NATO, which had imagined itself purposeless after the end of the Cold War, now has 30 members, increasingly closer to the Russian border. Putin reiterates that his country was deceived by the promise that this would not happen. NATO, for its part, denies any promises, as it reaffirms even on its website.

The relationship between Russians and the West is at its worst since the Cold War. It would be an inexhaustible source of electrifying plots for new books by Britons Ian Fleming and John Le Carré. The news in recent months has ranged from mutual espionage — with expelling diplomats side by side — to assassinations, overt threats, or not, intrigues, and even movements of soldiers and equipment. British aircraft escorted two Russian fighter jets that had been maneuvering in the skies over Scotland for two months.

US and NATO requirements

Accused of mobilizing about 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and preparing to invade the neighboring country, Russia has presented a list of demands on NATO and the Americans to reduce tensions. Among them, to prevent the continued expansion towards the East and the installation of American military bases in former Soviet republics that are not members of the alliance. The list was poorly received by Americans and viewed with suspicion by analysts because it would leave little room for negotiation on both sides. Not least because it was published on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs even before it was brought to the table.

“Despite fears about the purposes behind the demands and the way they were made, it will be a mistake, and potentially a big trap, to refuse the offer to negotiate,” said Patricia Lewis, Director of the International Security Program at the British think tank Chatham Casa, Lar.

In the article “Apology for tension” published in the Russian newspaper Kommersant recently, the president of the Institute of Foreign and Defense Policy, Fyodor Lukyanov, says that Russia is taking advantage of internal differences in Europe to correct the political-military results of 30 years ago. “Europe is forced to invent more exotic ways to prove its viability. And the United States is caught between reorienting to Asia (priority) and continuing containment in Europe (tradition and symbol).

For Vladimir Putin, tension creates opportunity — these are the lessons of the Cold War. The question is whether this will work today. We have reached a point where the long-term controversy over NATO expansion must be resolved,” he continues. And, according to him, this will only happen with the confirmation of their right to continue growing, or the recognition that the logic that “everyone has the right to enter the alliance”, an idea on which it has been based since 1991, is not more valid. “Both options offer a lot of risks”, he assesses.

With an eye on his stagnant popularity since 2018, Putin must also weigh street support for a conflict. The mobilization of society for militarism no longer finds the same echoes of the recent past. If the tactic worked with the successful and swift — almost painless to public opinion — annexation of Crimea, it has lost steam with what is happening in eastern Ukraine, where persistent conflicts cause deaths and economic losses.

Militarism loses strength

Despite growing geopolitical tension, the Russians would be less bellicose than one would imagine. Last week’s data from the Yuri Levada Opinion Research Center indicates that, for the first time since July 2018, Russians view the US more positively than negatively (45% versus 42%). Goodwill with the EU also grew, which jumped from 38% in May to 48% in November. For Andrei Kolesnikov, an expert at the Carnegie Center in Moscow, the idea of ​​war is now frightening, especially at a time of rising inflation and economic stagnation.

“The average Russian is tired of frustration and trying to convince himself that if a war does break out, it will have no impact on you and your relatives,” he said.

The year 2018, according to him, was a watershed for the social contract of the Putin era.

“That’s when pension reform destroyed the tacit agreement it describes as ‘you support us and you keep Soviet social benefits quiet, that people vote for you and don’t look at the rest.’ Strong support for Putin in the 2018 presidential election was read as political credit, rather than indifference and symbolic confidence,” says Kolesnikov, who adds: “Before launching an offensive, it’s worth thinking about how much the people are willing to support. there. Evidence suggests it isn’t.