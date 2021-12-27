Visual Arts Retrospective: The Year of the NFT

Until February of this year, NFT was still an acronym restricted to the crypto universe and its digital transactions, despite its concept having been around since 2012. That’s when the traditional Christie’s announced that it would make its first auction of an art collection in non-fungible tokens (non -fungible tokens, hence the abbreviation NFT)

Everything changed with that auction: “Everydays: The first 5000 days“, fetched for $69.3 million, digital collage made for 5,000 consecutive days, was among the three most expensive works by living artists. The work signed by the American Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, was second only to his fellow countryman Jeff Koons (who had the sculpture “Rabbit” bought in 2019 for US$ 91 million) and the British David Hockney (his canvas “Swimming pool with two figures” was purchased for US$90 million in 2018).

In its annual report, Christie’s announced the sale of more than 100 NFTs in 2021, bringing in sales of $150 million, 8% of its revenues for the year. Of the buyers in the segment, 75% are new customers, with an average age of 42 years.

From music to sculpture: On the rise, NFT enters the sights of Brazilian artists and collectors

Once the surprise passed, these cryptocollectibles, which have their authenticity and uniqueness guaranteed by a kind of key kept in the blockchain (digital system that allows the circulation of cryptocurrencies), attracted more and more the attention of collectors and artists. For the former, NFTs showed new horizons for expanding holdings (and their investments). For the latter, they brought the possibility of remuneration for each new sale, thanks to the tracking of the digital code of the original work.

Memes and videos for sale

But not only cryptoart moved the NFTs market: Over the year, different digital files began to have their “original” asset traded. From the image that gave rise to the meme “Disaster girl” to the viral video “Charlie bit my finger”, through the inaugural post on Twitter (it was its CEO Jack Dorsey, in 2006), there was no limit to what could be purchased as an item of collector, albeit intangible.

Overview of the collage ‘Everydays: The first 5,000 days’, composed of 5,000 drawings and animations by the American Beeple Photo: HANDOUT / AFP

The repercussion even reached the traditional election promoted annually by the British Collins dictionary, which chose the term as the word of the year. According to the dictionary’s lexicographers team, the entry had an increase in use of 11,000% in 2021, and its choice was justified by demonstrating a “unique encounter of art, technology and commerce” and for having broken “the Covid noise ” to become omnipresent.

Responsible for exhibitions and interactive spaces that mix culture and technology, such as the original project of the Museum of the Portuguese Language (São Paulo) and the Museum of the Caribbean (Colombia), curator Marcello Dantas believes that one of the reasons for the success of the NFT was to displace the center of power in the art world.

— — Traditionally, the artistic circuit has always had a high level of subjectivity and questionable authenticity, whose evaluation was delegated to the privileged. The NFT revolution comes precisely from the certification of originality and rarity, which also grows rapidly in quality – analyzes Dantas. “You can’t think of it as a bubble anymore, there’s too much money floating around in the crypto market. If that breaks out it will be an overall loss of the size of the US economy.

Photo of Zoe Roth in front of a fire went viral on the internet Photo: Reproduction

path of no return

The growth of NFT in the traditional art circuit ensured the presence, for the first time, of a stand totally dedicated to the format during the 11th edition of ArtRio, one of the most important fairs in the segment in the country, in September. Founder of Metaverse Agency, Byron Mendes estimates a growth of 3,000% since the creation of the project, a year ago. The results at ArtRio already guarantee the presence of Metaverse in the first edition of ArtSampa, the São Paulo version of the fair in Rio de Janeiro at Oca do Ibirapuera, scheduled for March 16th. Before, on January 13th, the company will participate in the Rio Innovation Week, at Jockey, where it should launch a market place (sales platform) exclusively for NFT.

— The initial idea was to do an educational work to present this universe to collectors and other gallery owners, but the results at ArtRio have already been quite expressive. A year ago, almost no one had heard of NFT and today this is a reality – comments Mendes. — It’s a path of no return. Four years from now, there will be no transaction that is not authenticated against the blockchain.

Even outside the digital universe, NFT is starting to gain space. A trend that should consolidate in the coming months is the tokenization of physical works, that is, the certification of works and transactions through the blockchain. Two galleries started this year to register negotiations in this way, Zipper (São Paulo) and Danielian (Rio). The Rio gallery has already tokenized works by artists such as Glauco Rodrigues (1929-2004), Jorge Guinle (1947-1987) and Marçal Athayde through the Pixway platform, of the digital art company Tropix. The forecast is to have 100% of the businesses registered as NFTs by the first quarter of 2022.

— The NFT guarantees authenticity and transparency in all negotiations, which are fundamental qualities for a gallery — emphasizes Ludwig Danielian, managing partner of the company. — It’s a way of negotiating where everyone wins, collectors, artists and gallery owners.

Detail of one of the works in the series ‘Fragments of an infinite field’, by Monica Rizzolli Photo: Disclosure

For artists, the NFT becomes attractive by guaranteeing a percentage each time the work is resold, as the blockchain maintains the “history” of each work. In September, Monica Rizzolli, from São Paulo, stood out when she sold 1,094 drawings from the series “Fragments of an infinite field” for US$ 5.4 million (about R$ 28 million) in an auction of the cryptart platform Art Blocks. Graduated in fine arts at Unesp (São Paulo State University, in Franca), Monica began working with generative art — which mixes aesthetic creation and programming, with the use of codes that can change the work indefinitely — in 2012, when she moved to the Germany. Back in Brazil, at the end of 2015, she says that she ended up getting closer to the universe of programmers than to the traditional artistic milieu.

— With the growth of the NFT, it became easier for them to understand my work. Until then, it was a universe that 99% of people didn’t know existed. “The auction was amazing, but at the same time I knew the work had that potential. The most important thing is to bring out the creative possibilities of art-technology.