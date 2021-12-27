Volcano eruption capable of generating tsunami in Bahia comes to an end

The eruption at the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands has come to an end, according to experts and authorities on the island of La Palma. The volcano erupted on September 19 and alerted Spanish and even Brazilian oceanographers.

That’s because, according to experts, an explosive eruption of Cumbre Vieja could trigger a tsunami that would hit the whole of Brazil, affecting mainly the coast of the Northeast.

“What we want to say today can be said in one sentence: the eruption has come to an end,” Canary Islands regional security chief Julio Perez said at a press conference this Saturday.

Spanish premier Pedro Sánchez said on Twitter that this was “the best Christmas present”.

“All my recognition goes to palm trees and palm trees [como são chamados os habitantes de La Palma]. We will continue to work together and together, all institutions, to relaunch the wonderful island of La Palma and repair the damage caused”, wrote Sánchez.

If an explosive eruption occurs, the shock wave would cause the formation of tsunamis that would reach the entire Atlantic, from the United States to southern Brazil. The hardest hit areas would be the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and Northeast Brazil, which would experience waves of up to five meters in height. A video simulates how the waves would arrive on the Brazilian coast.

This volcano is considered the most real chance for Brazil to be hit by a tsunami, explains oceanographer Carlos Teixeira, a professor at the University of Ceará (UFC).

“After the eruption, the waves would reach the Brazilian coast in just six hours. Therefore, preparation for a tsunami needs to be done well in advance to allow time to evacuate the entire population. If not, the bather will be at Porto da Barra and will be surprised by the giant wave”, explains the professor.

A 5 meter wave, for example, would be capable of flooding and basically destroying the entire Lower City. The Mercado Modelo would be almost submerged and only the areas of Cidade Alta or hills, such as Brotas, would pass unharmed.

Carlos explains that the tsunami doesn’t work like an ordinary 5 meter wave. Before reaching the coast, the sea recedes. Afterwards, the giant wave arrives, with force, destroying everything in front of it.

“In the case of beach waves, they have a length of 200 meters, on average, and occur at intervals of 10 seconds. In the case of the tsunami, the interval between waves is kilometers, so the force is much greater. this, even a tsunami of half a meter would be enough to destroy a good part of Porto da Barra, for example”, details the specialist.

“That is why it is necessary to draw up an evacuation plan for events of this type. The occurrence of tsunamis is unlikely, but not impossible in Brazil. Because we do not have adequate preparation, an event of this nature could be catastrophic”, warns Carlos Teixeira.