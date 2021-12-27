Volkswagen is being sued for patent infringement

The continuing shortage of chips affecting the auto industry is a good reminder that cars are full of technology. They are full of sensors, screens and more, with much of this technology coming from outside the industry. VW Group has licensed 2G and 3G mobile technology from Taiwanese computer maker Acer. But Acer has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer, accusing it of infringing some of its other patents.

Acer says in his lawsuit, filed in Virginia, that the VW Group has installed 4G mobile chips in several Volkswagen models. Allegedly, VW does not have a license to do this. The complaint alleges that the infringing technology is in the new all-electric ID.4, the Atlas, the Golf, the Tiguan, and many others, and Acer has none of that anymore. The computer company is seeking damages for past infractions.

The VW Group told the Reuters who is reviewing the lawsuit before deciding how to proceed. However, the company also said that the allegations were “unfounded” and that the company would “defend our position”. Recently, VW Group signed a licensing agreement with Huawei for 4G technology; however, Acer’s charges date back to two years. Volkswagen announced its Car-Net service with 4G connectivity in 2019.

We are likely to see more of these types of lawsuits in the coming years as automakers navigate licensing agreements with multiple technology providers. Mistakes and misunderstandings will happen, which can cost an automobile manufacturer on the road. In October, General Motors, Toyota and Honda were sued for infringement of patents related to mobile technology. The success of Acer’s case could spur other suppliers to file lawsuits against automakers as the fight for intellectual property heats up in the digital age.