Wanessa Camargo vents after losing the ‘Show of the Famous’ to Gloria Groove

Singer Wanessa Camargo spoke about the final of ‘Show dos Famosos’ and received support from her fans

This Sunday night, 26, the singer Gloria Groove (26) stood out and was the big winner of the Famous Show, super fierce competition that was shown in recent months on Globo’s small screen.

Despite having rocked out in his presentations and attracted a lot of attention from the public at home, Wanessa Camargo (38) did not take home the trophy, even after shining with the final performance in honor of the pop star Britney Spears (40).

On her official Instagram account, the artist released the video of her number and talked about the dispute that ended in the program Sunday with Huck. “I hope you guys enjoyed it as much as I did, it’s not easy playing this woman. Anyone who criticizes, has no idea what it’s like to try to play her on stage, it’s just insane.” she wrote quoting Britney.

“I hope I did it justice and entertained you! Thanks for EVERYTHING! For all the feedback, I read it all. The reacts on youtube, everything! Thanks to Domingão for the invitation, the production and the impeccable team, to my colleagues from casting! It was an honor to be part and share all this with you!”, finished Wanessa who saw countless fans write that she was the big winner of the Show of the Famous in all of their opinion.

Watch Wanessa Camargo’s outburst about the Show of the Famous!





Last accessed: 27 Dec 2021 – 12:19:44 (407277).