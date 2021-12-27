“We are fine and we attribute it to being vaccinated”

Singer and songwriter Caetano Veloso confirmed this Sunday, 26, the positive diagnosis for Covid-19. In his social networks, he attributed his health status favorable to vaccination. Caetano took all three doses of vaccine and is asymptomatic. In addition to the artist, his wife, businesswoman Paula Lavigne, also tested positive for the disease.

In his Twitter profile, the singer explained that he received the diagnosis after performing daily tests required by television show productions. “Paulinha and I tested positive for covid-19, in Bahia, where we arrived 5 days ago. We are doing well and we attribute this to the fact that we are vaccinated”, he wrote.

After a week of negative results for daily tests correctly required by television show productions, Paulinha and I tested positive for covid-19, in Bahia, where we arrived 5 days ago. We are fine and we attribute this to the fact that we are vaccinated. — Caetano Veloso (@caetanoveloso) December 26, 2021

The singer highlighted the importance of vaccination, as it reduces the severity of cases of the disease. “The important thing is that whoever can do it must do the test. And above all that everyone gets vaccinated with the three doses. The pandemic is not over and the new variant is very contagious,” said Caetano.

It is unacceptable that the federal government interferes with the program approved by ANVISA for the vaccination of children. May the Brazilian State get rid of this government. — Caetano Veloso (@caetanoveloso) December 26, 2021

The singer also raised the issue of vaccination against Covid-19 in children. “It is unacceptable that the federal government interferes with the program approved by ANVISA for the vaccination of children. That the Brazilian State gets rid of this government”, concluded Caetano Veloso.

On the last 16th, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children from 5 to 11 years old. However, Bolsonaro issued statements unfavorable to this measure. According to him, there is no number of child deaths that justify the adoption of an emergency action.

