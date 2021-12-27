‘We don’t want to pretend we like the player’

Grêmio’s vice-president of football, Dénis Abrahão, made it clear that the club from Rio Grande do Sul will not terminate the striker’s contract and that there will be an “eye to eye” conversation after returning from vacation

Vice President of Football of the Guild, Dennis Abraham made it clear that the club will not release its 10 shirt. Douglas Costa to another club without first receiving financial compensation. In an interview with “Rádio Guaíba”, the manager also revealed that the striker will have an “eye to eye” conversation with the Grêmio directors as soon as he returns from vacation.

“Let’s sit down and build a good deal for the player and for Grêmio. We have to build something interesting and intelligent for the parties. We are not going to terminate the contract, he is an excellent player. Let’s talk, he is the agent of the process, and we don’t want to pretend that we like the player and the player likes us. If it fits our concept, very well. Otherwise, have a good time,” he began by saying.

“Grêmio wants to know what he wants. It will be eye to eye… He’s going to put his will, we’re going to put our will and we’ll come to an agreement. Let’s build a situation of improvement for everyone,” he added.

At this moment, the 31-year-old player is enjoying his honeymoon with his wife in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. In January, as soon as he returns, his future at Grêmio will be defined. Your contract with the club from Rio Grande do Sul is valid until the end of June 2022, but it can be extended until December 2023, if there is an agreement with the youth, who lent it.

Douglas Costa returned to Grêmio, the club that revealed him, at the beginning of this last season in Brazil. However, his first year was less than expected, with injuries, just three goals and two assists in 28 games, and controversy. The last one involved his wedding party, in Rio de Janeiro, to which he was not released because it was on the eve of the team’s playoff in the brazilian. In the end, the Tricolor finished the competition relegated to Serie B.

Such as ESPN anticipated a few weeks ago, São Paulo is one of the clubs negotiating the hiring of the striker for 2022. The agreement between the parties, however, depends on two main factors. The first, fundamental, is the financial arrangement. Douglas Costa earns around R$1.5 million per month. In order not to repeat the problem, the Tricolor would have an undisclosed investor to pay 100% of Douglas Costa’s wages.

Soccer director of the São Paulo club, Carlos Belmonte talked about the interest in the player, but he made it clear that to bring athletes from Douglas’ “profile” he does not intend to repeat the “Daniel Alves case”, contracting made by the previous management of the club and which complicated the tricolor coffers.