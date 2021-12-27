Weekly horoscope: sign prediction from December 27th to January 2nd

Table of Contents Aries

Aries

New Year’s week begins with the movement of the stars, narrowing circles of trust, contributing to the plans to be jointly orchestrated, as the Moon transits in the relationship-work axis, between the waning and new phases. At the end of the week, in 2022, partnerships are on the rise, with Mercury in the house of friendships, while Jupiter takes to overcoming them by entering the crisis area in the Sign of Aries.

Bull

In the week of the New Year, the movement of the astros starts bringing the opportunity of an organization of life and connects you with the values ​​that guide you as a human being. This is because the Moon transits the daily-spiritual axis between the waning and new phases in the Taurus sign. Towards the end of the week, his ability to manage and articulate partnerships becomes active with Mercury at work and Jupiter at friendships.

Twins

In the week that starts the new year, the astrological sky starts moving leaving you socially selective. But this transit ends up strengthening the circle of trust, even more as the Moon moves along the social-intimate axis between the waning and new phases in the Sign of Gemini. Later in the week, reflections lead to maturity, contributing to their professional goals, as Mercury enters the spiritual house and Jupiter enters the career.

Cancer

The movement of the stars brings the opportunity of some adjustments in your relationship with the guys and this leads to the strengthening of your partnerships, considering the lunar transit in the family-relationship axis, between the waning and new phases in the Cancer sign. Later in the week, the engagement with private life takes shape with Mercury in the intimate area and Jupiter in the spiritual.

Lion

On New Year’s week, the movement of the stars starts bringing the opportunity of some revisions in favor of the functioning of the routines, considering the Moon in the communication-daily axis, between the waning and new phases in the Leo sign. Towards the end of the week, their performance in partnership gains strength, leaving the circle of trust firmer, as Mercury enters the house of relationships and Jupiter enters the intimate one.

Virgin

It’s New Year’s week and, for starters, the astrological sky favors budget adjustments, which allow you to consciously invest in your day-to-day activities and leisure, given the lunar transit in the material-social axis, between the waning and new phases. at the Virgo sign. In the final stretch of the week, routine management brings you closer to your crowd, as Mercury enters the house of everyday life and Jupiter enters the house of relationships.

Lb

The movement of the stars begins by pointing out the interiorization as a way to structure ideas and things at home, considering the path of the Moon between the Libra sign and the familiar area in the waning and new phases. In the final stretch of the week, the exchange of thoughts leaves the quality of everyday life very high, as Mercury enters the social area and Jupiter enters the everyday.

Scorpion

In the week that begins 2022, the astrological sky begins showing a reflective phase about the challenges and the construction of ideas for the new year, considering the Moon in the crisis-communication axis, between the waning and new phases in the Scorpion sign. Later in the week, his posture becomes welcoming and relaxed with Mercury in the family home and Jupiter in the social one.

Sagittarius

The movement of the stars leads you to refine your partnerships, contributing with cohesive practices in the management of daily life, given the passage of the Moon in the friendship-material axis, between the waning and new phases. In the final stretch of the week, conversations and agreements surface in private life with Mercury entering the communicative house and Jupiter the familiar in the Sign of Sagittarius.

Capricorn

On New Year’s week, the astrological sky generates reflections on your life at school and this can lead you to structuring personal goals, as the Moon transits between the work sector and the Capricorn sign, between the waning and new phases. In the final stretch of the week, practices and ideas feed back with Mercury in the material house and Jupiter in the communicative one.

Aquarium

New Year’s week showing up and the movement of the stars begins by pointing out introversion as a way to mature and overcome challenges. This is because the Moon transits the spiritual-crisis axis, between the waning and new phases. Later in the week, personal interests strengthen, contributing to prosperous actions, as Mercury enters the Aquarius sign and Jupiter the material house.

Fish

On New Year’s week, the astrological sky promotes cleansing and renewal in relationships, because the Moon moves on the intimacy-friendship axis, between the waning and new phases. Then you become more aware of the challenges, which allows you to position yourself effectively, even more so as Mercury enters the crisis area and Jupiter enters the sign of Pisces.

