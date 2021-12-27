What action should be taken when the health plan denies care?

There is nothing more frustrating and unpleasant than paying for health insurance and at the time when we most need to be denied the procedure or exam. Well, know that you are not alone.

When this type of situation occurs, the contract and the list of the ANS (National Health Agency) must be observed, as well as the provisions of the Consumer Defense Code or if the case is emergency and essential for the patient’s life. If the requested procedure is essential for the patient’s life and health, it cannot be limited by the health plan under any circumstances.

What to do when I am denied service?

If the health plan operator decides to charge the patient for the treatment, it is recommended to seek a lawyer specialized in Health Law, who will file a lawsuit in court demanding that the company pay the costs of the treatment, as well as the reimbursement of amounts paid incorrectly .

In addition to the lawsuit, it is also possible to request compensation for moral damages, in view of the psychological distress caused by the situation of having the health plan denied.

What are the rules for emergency coverage?

For plans contracted from January 1999, after 24 hours of subscription, coverage of urgent and emergency procedures is mandatory, according to the limitations and segmentation of the plan.

If the plan is only outpatient, the service is limited to the first 12 hours. After this period and in case there is a need for hospitalization, the coverage ceases and the expenses are borne by the patient.

In hospital plans, 24 hours after contracting, the health plan operator must guarantee coverage for urgent and emergency care. However, in emergency situations, care during grace periods may be limited to the first 12 hours. It is the health plan’s decision to extend or not this period. Emergency care resulting from a personal accident must be guaranteed, without restrictions, 24 hours after the contract is in force.

In reference plans, 24 hours after the contract is in force, urgent and emergency care is unlimited.

In the case of plans prior to January 1999 what is written in the contract is valid.

What should a health plan cover?

Before signing any contract, read what is written and ask all questions of the operator. But, after all, what should be covered by a health plan?

Pursuant to Law No. 9,656 of 1998, plans must provide a minimum coverage, provided for in the ANS list of procedures. In other words, any medical procedure that appears on this list cannot be refused.

It is important to remember that surgeries for aesthetic purposes or pre-existing illnesses (except for emergencies, emergencies or the cases mentioned above) are generally excluded from contracts.

If the health plan operator excludes any specific procedure or disease from the coverage of the contract, such exclusion must be clearly provided for in the contract, in a clause detached from the others, under penalty of being considered abusive and, therefore, invalidated. The operator must bear the financial burden of the treatment even if the consumer’s health plan is old or the procedure is not on the ANS’s list, even if the clause is not highlighted in the contract.

Otherwise, it will be a violation of consumer rights, resulting in legal action. At these times, look for a lawyer to assist with the process.