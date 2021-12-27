What can you buy with the R$ 350 million from Mega da Virada – Nacional

(photo: Antonio Cruz/Agncia Brasil) Have you ever imagined starting 2022 with BRL 350 million in your account? so much “money” that it takes a lot of planning to start spending and investing the money. After all, you can buy a lot of things with all this “snort”. And for those who are betting on this year’s Mega da Virada, hopes are renewed and ready for the draw that runs next Friday (31st), from 8pm.

For those who want to compete for the prize and have not placed bets, there is still time, as players can choose the numbers until the day of the draw, at 5 pm. For those who are already positive thinking and on the millionaire prize, it’s time to find out what you can buy with all that money. Check out what you can buy with the BRL 350 million of the end-of-year lottery prize in Brazil and abroad:

*Buy the equivalent of 16 Johnny Cay Islands located in the Bahamas:

She’s the only one, you could only buy a Johnny Cay. However, with its current value of $6 million – R$22 million at the current price – it would be possible for the winner of this year’s Mega da Virada to buy the equivalent of 16 islands like this one in the Bahamas. Can you imagine being the owner of wonderful views, two beaches and crystal clear waters? a paradisiacal setting like that!

*Buy about three Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the most expensive car in the world:

(photo: Disclosure)

Known as the most expensive car in the world, there is only one unit of it in the world. But, if there were more of it, it would be possible that the winner of Mega da Virada would buy three Bugatti. This is simply the car of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest football players in the world. The sports car was sold costing US$ 18.7 million, equivalent to R$ 104,725,610.

*Buy 74 penthouses in the largest building in Latin America, in Balnerio Cambori:

(photo: Disclosure)

Yes, winner, you can have one, or better, 74 coverages equal or similar to Neymar’s in the biggest building in Latin America. Still under construction, each penthouse in the luxury condominium in Santa Catarina costs around R$ 4.7 million.

*Buy the most expensive jet in Brazil:

Having a Bombardier Global 6000 is not for many. And the winner of the Mega da Virada can have one. The jet, one of the best and most expensive in Brazil, costs an average of US$ 62 million, precisely the R$ 350 million for the winner of the year-end lottery draw.

*Buy 2,566 iPhones 13 PRO:

Apple’s recent launch and one of the most expensive phones in the world, the iPhone 13 PRO, valued at R$ 13,639.12, an object of desire for many. The millionaire prize winner could build an “arsenal” of these iPhones, buying around 2,566 units. Give to family and friends, and make a Christmas out of season, right?

*Pay a year and a half of “rent” at Buckingham Castle:

If Buckingham Castle were to be rented, its monthly cost would be R$19 million. This means that the winner of the R$ 350 million would be able, with the prize, to spend about a year and a half in the castle. Something less likely, but such a curiosity, isn’t it?