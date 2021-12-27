what did they do for the economy?

The Social Security reform, approved in the first year of Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency, is until now the main legacy of the economic area of ​​the current government. This is the perception of economists heard by the UOL. For some of them, the reform is, in fact, the only positive legacy left by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes so far.

Even before arriving at the ministry in 2019, Guedes set himself up as the spokesperson for Bolsonaro’s economic proposals. Nicknamed the Ipiranga post by the then candidate, in a reference to Guedes’ ability to concentrate projects in the economic area, the minister brought his liberal agenda to the debates.

Among the objectives of the new government were the control of public accounts; Social Security, tax and administrative reforms; reduction of bureaucracy and modernization of the State; and privatization of state-owned companies.

Three years after Guedes has been in the ministry, economists say the government’s greatest success was the approval of the Social Security reform — still in 2019 and before the pandemic.

Social Security Reform

Economist Alexandre Schwartsman, a partner at the consulting firm Schwartsman & Associados, also highlights the Social Security Reform as a positive legacy of the current government. Calculations were that the reform would save more than R$800 billion over a ten-year period.

Schwartsman also cites the approval of Central Bank autonomy in Congress — a historic banner for the institution, but one that took decades to finally be voted on.

With autonomy, the BC in theory will have greater freedom to act to control inflation, without interference from the Planalto. Controlling inflation is one of the main challenges for Brazil in 2022.

Economist Otto Nogami, a professor at Insper in São Paulo, also speaks about Social Security, but even puts the success of the reform into perspective.

Pension reform is a legacy, no doubt, but totally dehydrated. What was intended was a saving of R$ 1.3 trillion. R$ 800 billion remained. And now, with these populist measures by the government, the situation will get worse. Everything that was done in the matter of Social Security reform is going downhill from there.

Otto Nogami, economist

Among the populist measures, Nogami cites the payment of R$ 400 from Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família) in 2022, when Bolsonaro will seek reelection.

gas and sanitation

For Schwartsman, the new legal frameworks in the areas of gas and sanitation are also noteworthy.

In April of last year, already in the midst of the pandemic, Bolsonaro sanctioned the new regulatory framework for natural gas, which ended Petrobras’ monopoly and sought to increase competition in the area. This is the seed for what Guedes has been calling a “cheap energy shock.”

The new legal framework for basic sanitation was sanctioned by Bolsonaro in July last year. The intention of the law is to open the market to the private sector.

railways

Financial market economists also cite the new legal framework for railways, approved by the Chamber this month and which promises to stimulate investments in the sector.

Covid-19 messed up

For Ricardo Leite, head of the Variable Income area at Diagrama Investimentos, the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, as of March 2020, prevented the government from promoting other structural reforms in Congress.

In the first year of government, the Social Security reform was implemented. And there were online privatizations, which had helped Guedes to convince the financial market during the campaign. But the pandemic came and it was necessary to make an adjustment from the north. Some ideas ended up being lost, such as administrative reform and tax reform.

Ricardo Leite, from Diagrama Investimentos

Government Spending Control Disappoints

Economists heard by UOL cited, among the negative legacies of the Bolsonaro government so far, the weakening of confidence in government spending controls.

Some recalled that, right after the 2018 election, Guedes even talked about the possibility of ending the government’s primary deficit in 2019.

The primary result reflects revenues minus central government expenditures (National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank).

The payment of interest on the public debt does not enter the account. When it is in deficit, it means that the government is spending more than it collects.

Due to the budget crisis that began during the government of Dilma Rousseff, the government even registered a deficit of 2.6% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2016.

Guedes and his team were unable to clear this account in 2019 and needed to sharply increase spending in 2020, due to the pandemic.

In 2021 and 2022, after the critical period of the crisis, the ministry’s projections are for smaller deficits:

Primary result in relation to GDP

2014: -0.4%

2015: -2%

2016: -2.6%

2017: -1.9%

2018: -1.7%

2019: -1.3%

2020: -10%

2021: -1.1% (projection)

2022: -0.4% (projection)

Weakened spending ceiling

In the view of analysts, the problem is that the government, in order to pay R$ 400 in Brazil Aid in 2022 and fulfill other spending promises made by President Bolsonaro, needed to approve the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório in Congress.

The assessment is that, with the PEC, the spending ceiling was weakened. The ceiling is the constitutional rule that limits public expenditures to the previous year’s budget corrected for inflation.

We are indebted to the administrative reform and we have lost the chance to carry out the tax reform. It could have been a goal by the government, but the agenda was not taken forward. In addition, there was institutional destruction with the PEC dos Precatório. Allowing spending to increase in 2022 compromises the credibility of the ceiling.

Alexandre Schwartsman, economist at Schwartsman & Associados

Enacted by Congress, the PEC brought about two main changes. First, it changes the spending ceiling. Second, it allows the postponement of the payment of installments of court orders owed by the Federal Government in 2022.

Precatório are bonds that represent debts of the government to people and companies. When there is a final court decision, the precatório is issued, and the government is obliged to pay.

With the changes, the space for more expenses will be of R$ 113.1 billion, according to the most recent estimates.

Guedes defends the government

At a press conference on Friday (17), minister Paulo Guedes defended the government’s actions over the past three years.

According to him, the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic ended up making economic reforms in Congress more difficult.

We delivered the administrative reform in 2019 to the political class, we delivered the PEC of the Federative Pact in 2019 and we delivered the Social Security reform in 2019. Covid arrived and did not process our reforms. And are we guilty? It’s delivered. There are things that have been delivered for two years, three years

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy

Privatizations of SOEs

Guedes also sought to defend himself from criticism that the government did not implement the privatization program promised during the 2018 election campaign.

At the time, he spoke of raising between R$800 billion and R$1 trillion in four years from the sale of state-owned companies and shares.

On Friday, he stated that the account is at R$ 200 billion. “this year now [2021] and over the previous year [2020], in two effective years, we managed to sell R$ 100 billion from state-owned companies per year,” stated the minister.

At the same time, he made it clear that the intention is to privatize at least Eletrobras and Correios in the last year of Bolsonaro’s government, in 2022.

“We hope that, in four years, it will be possible to sell two state-owned companies. [Somos] a government that was democratically elected saying it will sell state-owned companies. It is unacceptable that one cannot sell,” he stated.

According to Guedes, Bolsonaro was committed to the privatization program in the campaign. “Now, are other Powers going to prevent privatization? This creates unpleasant precedents,” he added, referring to the difficulties encountered both in Congress and in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in matters related to the sale of state-owned companies.

The minister also stated that the tax reform was forwarded by the government to Congress. According to him, however, the Senate “did not let” her advance. In early December, the rapporteur of the bill that changed the Income Tax —one of the points of the Tax Reform—, senator Angelo Coronel PSD-BA), announced that the proposal would be shelved.