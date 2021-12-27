What happened to Poliana Abritta? Moderator is removed from Fantástico – Zoeira

Anchor of Fantastic, Poliana Abritta was replaced by Ana Paula Araújo this Sunday (26), after the presenter felt flu symptoms. She and her husband, also journalist Chico Walcacer, presented the symptoms and, due to the station’s protocols, the presenter ended up being removed from the last edition of the year of the program, causing a rush backstage.

read more

Ana Paula, who commands the Good morning Brazil, integrates the team of substitute presenters of the electronic magazine. She anticipated the return of the Christmas break to cover her colleague’s absence.

The reason for changing anchors was not mentioned during the attraction, but was revealed by the website pop TV. On the Instagram profile, the official anchor stated that she would see the attraction from home.

“No sofa, I’m going to curl up in the hammock to wait for the Show da Vida, which today is in charge of dear Ana Paula Araújo! And look, I left you a present! I think it’s in the second block! Check it out, director?! “, he wrote referring to the traditional framework in which he interviews teenagers (who were children at the beginning of the report) and asks the same 100 questions.

Photograph: reproduction

Ana Paula, on the other hand, used the networks to celebrate the opportunity. “End of the break! Soon there’s Show da Vida, I hope everyone!”.

Photograph: reproduction

During the week, Poliana Abritta even participated in the production of the Sunday edition and appeared on journalistic calls normally. But, according to the portal TV news, started to feel bad hours before the start of attraction.

The journalist runs the Show da Vida since 2015. During this period, he presented the program alongside Thaddeus Schmidt for six years and currently shares the bench with Maju Coutinho. The two made history: it’s the first time that Fantástico has two female presenters, without any men.

The former news anchor of Jornal Hoje is scheduled to command the first Fantástico of 2022 and because of that, she cannot replace her colleague on Sunday.

Until the publication of this material, Globo had not commented on the matter.