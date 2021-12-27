What is known so far about the Sapiranga massacre

Six people were killed during a Christmas celebration at the Alecrim football field, at dawn on Saturday, 25, in the neighborhood sapiranga, in strength. The request for a vehicle to the location took place at 2:2 am.

The initial information was about gunshots and bullet injuries, but when they arrived at the scene, the police found five people dead and others injured. According to the police, the perpetrators of the crime fled and hurled cell phones and personal belongings onto the roofs.

at the time of slaughter, during the shootings, people tried to take shelter inside the houses. Videos from before show young men and women in the field enjoying themselves as a person passes by with a long gun. Party participants seem to normalize the situation.

In the community, at night, many fires were used. Those who live in the surroundings report not having heard the shots, as the fires stood out in front of the shots. The conflict, according to THE PEOPLE found out, it’s internal. There would be disagreement over which faction should prevail in the area. The facts of the Comando Vermelho (CV) demanding a box (cash value) from drug dealers and extorting from merchants would be questioned by residents.

Photo released by the Public Security Department showing the seizure of masks by the painter Salvador Dali, used in the Spanish series on Netflix (Photo: SSPDS / Disclosure)

The day after the slaughter, a woman, who had been wounded, died in hospital, bringing to six the number of people killed in the slaughter. Police arrested 10 people suspected of participating in the crime.

Reports from residents of the community are that the place has become a battleground. After the crime, those who were from outside the neighborhood were prevented from entering, including application drivers and motorcycle taxi drivers. The criminals also intimidated the press at the scene and blocked the entry of news crews.

The criminal organization also made a demand for residents not to call the police. Despite the strong movement of security forces, with the presence of the aircraft of the Integrated Air Operations Coordination (Ciopaer), some people had to move from the location, leaving a large part of their belongings.

Parallel street where people ran in the Sapiranga slaughter (Photo: Thais Mesquita)

suspects

Hours after the slaughter, images of the alleged perpetrators of the crime surfaced on social media. According THE PEOPLE he found out, they would be people who were part of the Comando Vermelho, but would have abandoned the faction to be part of the mass. In prisons, the mass was considered the part of the inmates who did not belong to a specific faction.

Among the dead, Mateus Ribeiro dos Santos; Israel da Silva Andrade, 24 years old; André Alexandre Rodrigues, 26 years old; 25-year-old John Lennon Netherlands and a fifth unidentified victim. The sixth death took place in hospital, a woman who had been rescued and could not resist her injuries.

PEOPLE learned that John Lennon, who was among the dead, was the brother of a man known as Chiquinho, who was killed in the Paupina community on the 22nd. Chiquinho and another man were shot dead with a rifle inside a condominium. He was appointed by the Police as responsible for trafficking in the area.

Rifle marks at the entrance to the residence (Photo: Via WhatsApp/ O PEVO )

The Civil Police has heard witnesses and identified the presence of ankle bracelets in the field. His location at the time of the slaughter was at the scene of the crime and was even interrupted. There are approximately five injured people admitted to hospitals. However, the number of injured people could be higher, as some of the victims would not have sought medical attention.

Slaughter in Sapiranga leaves 6 dead on Christmas Eve. Gunshot marks were on one of the neighborhood walls (Photo: Thais Mesquita)

Residents remain apprehensive. Policing at the site is intense and on Sunday, 26, there were shootings and arrests in the early afternoon. According THE PEOPLE published, 2021 is the year with the most slaughters since 2018.

In 2015, a supposed peace agreement was signed between the residents of the Alecrim, Piçarreira and Muro Alto communities. At the time, the communities of Sapiranga were living in extreme war. Sapiranga had 10 consecutive months without deaths resulting from the fight for drug trafficking territory.

